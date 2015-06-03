[Video] Kapital Ifex – Ifeoma

Posted by Mcadioh on July 6, 2018 under Video 0

Oarhirecords signee Kapital Ifex returns with Mind blowing visuals for his banging hit single Ifeoma, a melodious love story inspired by the legendary singer “Felix Liberty” which takes us back in time.

The video tells an imaginary love story between the artiste and a beautiful African Lady who caught the eyes of the singer, Watch Ifeoma as Directed By The emperor.

Incase You Don’t Have The Audio, See HERE

Watch & Download “Kapital Ifex – Ifeoma” below:-

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

