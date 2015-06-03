[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

Posted by OG DEJI on July 6, 2018 under Music 0

Nigerian Lagos-based afro-pop act, Ibrahim Olaide Fatai popularly known as Doublechief, He hails from Ibadan Oyo state but was born and brought up in Ajegunle Lagos.

He teams up with Masta T (oshozondi crooner) For this mid- Tempo new street banger called Lebe.

Lebe is a Yoruba slang that means (Take it) It’s not about the shaku shaku alone its also passes messages to the youth to be contented with what they have.

Doublechief is currently unsigned but working on his music label managed by his younger brother olalekan adebisi (Ladwad).

Lebe was produced by Tobylee and Mixed and Mastered by Masta T.

