Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

A confused & frustrated woman needs your advise on how best she can get over her husband not being able to perform issues.

Read what she sent to us via Email below:-

A man who can’t satisfy his wife on bed shouldn’t be called a man.

I have complained bitterly to my husband to find solution to his poor sex life it in order not to wreck our home completely.

Women don’t only want a rich man but also want a bedroom warrior. Am a lady and I can say women love Good Sex and Money can come after that.

I can’t really express the bitterness in me as I write.

My husband has not been giving me what I wanted on bed, though he’s rich but a woman don’t only want money, we also want a bedroom master.

The saddest part of it is that recently, I have been having sexual intercourse with my security man and he’s doing it better than my husband.

My purpose of writing this is to seek advise fro Naijaloadites on what to do. Please what should I do?

I really don’t want to do this, my husband pushed me unknowingly and now I can’t resist my Gate man, any day I set my eyes on him.

I know what this can lead to if my husband finds out but my urge is pushing me to continue cheating.

Please Nigerians, how can I stop this dirty act?

I need your advice.

Thank you all ????????