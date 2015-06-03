Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

Let’s talk about one of most important topics in any country of the world. Jobs.

We list out today which jobs are best to have in Nigeria when it comes to income or salary.

The below jobs listed are ones we’ve studied have been doing well in recent years.

So check out the highest Paying Jobs in Nigeria as of 2018 below:

1. Business Mogul & CEO

Being a successful CEO or business mogul is the highest paying job anywhere in the world.

The CEO is answerable for the success or failure of any company. They oversee the company’s operations, production, marketing and human resource.

Generally, the CEO is the company. As such they are equally rewarded for the heavy crown they wear. Median Salary of a CEO is about N40 million.

2. Pastor

Being a pastor in Nigeria is a great job, most especially if the church is a huge one.

No way around this. Nigerians appreciate their religious leaders — especially pastor. In fact we idolize them and shower them with gifts and money.

A powerful ‘beginner’ in this circle would take home up to N5 million and ‘established’ names rake in 9 times as much.

3. Musician

Being a successful musician in Nigeria right now is one of the best jobs anyone can have.

They make music that entertains, informs, shape and sometimes change our ways of thinking.

It is not uncommon to find people idolize musicians like they do religious leaders as such, in Nigeria right now we pay musicians from N600,000 to N10 million for their presence at our events.

An average independent successful musician in Nigeria right now earns at least 5 million naira monthly and some their monthly income is in 8 figures.

4. Petroleum Engineer

The place of the Petroleum Engineer in the world today is prominent because the world has a high demand for petroleum.

These engineers, who design, test and deploy means of extracting petroleum are revered and paid well. An average salary will be N12 million.

5. Aeronautical Engineer

Aeronautical engineers are ‘airplane engineers’. In Nigeria, their main job is the maintenance of aircrafts technology.

Their job is very delicate because the safety of the nation’s aircrafts, military or commercial, rests on their shoulders.

The lives and safety of everyday traveler depends on them so aeronautic engineers get up to N11 million.

6. Surgeon

Everybody seems to understand why a surgeon needs to be well paid since a surgeon is responsible for identifying patients who requires surgery, perform the operation, and provide patients with care and treatment after the surgery.

Since people figuratively and literally ‘lay’ their lives at his table, the surgeon is well compensated and takes about N11 milla too.

7. Pilot

Choosing who come first between the pilots and the surgeon was hard.

Pilots fly planes. They convey people from one location to another in the most delicate means of transportation. They get paid about N9 million.

8. Telecoms Engineer

Telecoms engineers make it possible for you to make calls and browse from your phone.

If you know how mobile networks work you will understand why the Telecoms engineer is well-regarded.

9. Investment Banker

Investment bankers manage your ‘happiness and comfort’ as such we reward them proportionately. What price is your happiness?

10. Programmers

Programmers are problem solvers. They figure out how to make computers solve our problems.

Programmers are among the top 5 best paid professions in developed worlds but in naija they are probably the least appreciated financially. They get about N5 million yearly.

