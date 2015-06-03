2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

Posted by Akham Papa on July 6, 2018 under Naija News 0

Two persons were killed after being carried away by a raging flood earlier today at the school gate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

According to reports, the victims were trying to cross the road before they were swept away by the surging flood into the deep gutter by the road side.

A rescue mission was launched by the residents of the area as the corpses of the victims were recovered.

May their souls rest in peace.

