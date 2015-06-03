NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

Hi Guys,

Two Nigerian artistes known for special kind of street lyrics known as “Lamba” go head to head in a bid to settle scores on who is actually the boss when it comes to Lamba.

On several occasions, Slimcase and Idowest have claimed superiority in media when it comes to delivery of dope “Lamba” lines.

Now, let’s settle this once and for all. Watch video below and let’s know whose lamba interest you more.

Watch Video And Judge:-

[embedded content]

Between Slimcase And Idowest, Who Is The Real Boss When It Comes To “Lamba”?

