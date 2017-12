By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

A Chicago man claimed that he was unaware that his wife had been dead for a month when police discovered her body in the apartment that they shared.

Tamara Wilson, 58, was found in her Chicago, Illinois, apartment in the Uptown neighborhood on December 10 when police responded to a wellness check.

Her 60-year-old husband, Steven Seiler, had shared with police that he had smelled something funny coming from her room for about a month but didn't bother to look.

Seiler allegedly hadn't even known his wife had passed until he received a call from his daughter. He would be charged with concealing a death

Police noticed 'bodily fluids' smeared all over the apartment - located on the 4400 block of North Clifton Avenue - along with a repugnant smell during their wellness check.

The scene prompted authorities to force open the door, which was locked, and Wilson's 'badly decomposed' body was found, according to Assistant State's Attorney Julia Ramirez to the Chicago Sun Times.

When Seiler returned to the apartment on Tuesday, he was detained by police and was found holding his wife's ID, Social Security Card, debit card, birth certificate and wedding ring.

He was released on electronic monitoring, as per orders from Judge David Navarro on Friday.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Wilson was dead for at least four days when her body was found by police.

A toxicology test result is pending which will be factored into the final ruling of her cause of death.

On November 24, Seiler used Wilson's debit card to buy a gold coin off the internet and that was the same day he should have first noticed the odor.

He sold the coin at a pawn shop, a week later.

According to Ramirez, Seiler was seen - on surveillance cameras - checking the mail for five straight days at the apartment before police discovered Wilson's body.

Seiler had pleaded guilty to domestic battery charges for assaulting Wilson back in October and was barred from going to the apartment under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to Ramirez.

In a 2009 civil lawsuit in relation to an additional domestic violence occurrence, Wilson won $120,000 from her husband.

Just before her death, Wilson had taken his inheritance check and had given it to her lawyer.

The couple have a daughter and have been married since 2014.