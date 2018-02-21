World News

Piers Morgan rips 'shameless fraud' John Oliver

  • Piers Morgan went after John Oliver for his usage of the word 'we' when speaking about US residents on his HBO show Last Week Tonight 
  • 'You’re about as American as cricket & mushy peas, you shameless old fraud!' tweeted Morgan
  • That led to many, including Modern Family producer Danny Zuker, going after Morgan 
  • 'Modern Family sucks - I have laughed more at funerals,' Morgan wrote to Zuker
  •  One Twitter user did challenge Morgan by writing: 'Why do you call trump mr President then??? He's not your President is he????' 

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:00 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:04 EST, 21 February 2018

Piers Morgan went after John Oliver on Twitter Sunday night, mocking the British host's propensity for using the word 'we' when speaking about US residents on his show Last Week Tonight. 

'Watching John Oliver repeatedly say "we" & "us" when discussing America is comical. Mate, you were born in the Midlands to a pair of Liverpudlian parents & speak in a thick Brummie accent,' wrote Morgan. 

'You’re about as American as cricket & mushy peas, you shameless old fraud!'

That tweet resulted in a conversation that is still going after three days and has launched at least one new feud between Morgan and Modern Family producer Danny Zuker.

British bash: Piers Morgan (left) went after John Oliver (right) for his usage of the word 'we' when speaking about US residents on his HBO show Last Week Tonight

Respond: 'You’re about as American as cricket & mushy peas, you shameless old fraud!' tweeted Morgan

'Allow me to explain how America works: We are more than just that place in which you suffered a humiliating career failure,' wrote Zuker. 

'We are a country of immigrants. When you’re done pud chugging Trump you should read up on us!'

Morgan quickly responded to that tweet by stating: 'Danny Zuker Allow ME to explain something: 'Modern Family sucks - I have laughed more at funerals.'

Zuker was not the only one to go after Morgan, and as is almost always the case he was happy to engage with some of his detractors.

'The sheer nut roasting @IAmJohnOliver is going to give you will be worth my having to read one of your tweets, you nonsensical t***,' wrote one woman.

Morgan responded: 'Oh, @iamjohnoliver can roast me as much as he likes - he's a funny guy. He just can't do it while pretending to be American.'

That led to many, including Modern Family producer Danny Zuker (far left)_, going after Morgan

He then tried to calm down those who seemed to be particularly offended about the tweet by writing: 'We Brits (and @IAMJohnOliver is most definitely British.. ) love taking the p*** out of each other - relax. It’s only Americans (and @IAmJohnOliver is most definitely not American) who go nuts about it.'

Morgan then managed to close out his case by posting a Rolling Stone interview in which olicer, who is married to an American woman and has an American child and green card said he was 'British.'

'I rest my case,' wrote Morgan.

One Twitter user he did not respond to however pointed out that Morgan is guilty of the same thing for which he was attacking Oliver.

'Why do you call trump mr President then??? He's not your President is he????' wrote that individual. 

Oliver meanwhile has yet to respond. 

