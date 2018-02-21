World News

Rape suspect dies after drinking poison on LA police chase

  • Jonathan Hanks is thought to have drunk homemade poison during police chase
  • The 33-year-old fled when he was presented with a search warrant Wednesday 
  • He was wanted on suspicion of a rape that happened in Los Angeles in January
  • Police tried to pull him over for six miles before he drank the poison and smashed into a median on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County 

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:11 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:01 EST, 21 February 2018

A rape suspect died Wednesday when he downed a vial of home-made poison at the end of a police chase near Los Angeles.

Jonathan Hanks is believed to have consumed a poisonous mix of sodium chloride and potassium cyanide before he smashed into a median on the 101 Freeway near Seward Avenue in Ventura County, California, according to NBC Los Angeles. 

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at around 8am. He had earlier told officers he was suicidal, the California Highway Patrol said.

Los Angeles police contacted the California Highway Patrol at around 7.30am to tell them undercover officers were covering Hanks, who was driving in a black Nissan Versa. 

The chase began after detectives arrived at his home with a search warrant and he fled.  

Police tried to pull him over for about six miles during a slow-speed chase, but he ignored their commands and signals, Officer Kevin Denharder told the Los Angeles Times.

After a few minutes of chasing the suspect, police say the car began drifting and veered left, crossing all three lanes of the highway before hitting the center divider.  

Officers said they saw Hanks drink something out of a can and slump over the wheel before he lost control of his car.

Hanks lived in Camarillo at the time of his death, according to Los Angeles police. 

He was wanted for a sexual assault that happened in the West Valley in early January, according to Officer Rosario Herrera. 

No other information about the assault was immediately available.  

Authorities said earlier on in the chase shots were fired, but said they weren't fired at the time Hanks drank the poison. No officers were injured in the chase.  

