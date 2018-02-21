Senator Marco Rubio meets with Florida massacre victims

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Senator Marco Rubio was slammed as 'pathetically weak' Wednesday night as parents and victims of the massacre in Parkland, Florida, took the stage to confront him in a Town Hall meeting.

Rubio received a chorus of boos when he said that a ban on assault weapons would not have by the father of one of the Parkland, Florida school shooting victims.

The Town Hall meeting was hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper, who noted at the beginning that President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott both denied request to attend.

One of the first parents to take the state was Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot in the back as she ran away from the shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, on Valentines day.

Pictured are Marjory Stoneman Douglas students at the Town Hall

'Look at me and tell me you will do something about guns,' the bereaved father implored.

'Were guns a factor?'

Rubio did say that yes - guns are a factor, but insisted that an all-out ban on assault and semi-automatic weapons was not the answer.

'I will support the banning of bump stocks,' Rubio, who has received $9,900 from the National Rifle Association, said.

'I think what you're asking is about the assault weapon ban. If I believed that the passing of that law would prevent this, I would support it, but it does not,' the senator continued.

He said his reason for not supporting the ban is because it would outlaw roughly 200 types of guns - assault rifles - while the purchase of over 2,000 types of 'nearly identical' guns would still be legal.

'Rather than try to chase every loophole that's created, we instead should make sure that dangerous criminals, people who are deranged, cannot buy any gun of any kind,' he said.

'That's what I believe a better answer will be.'

He said he believes that men like Cruz shouldn't be able to buy any kind of gun, and said he doesn't think 18-year-olds should be able to buy guns either.

'I absolutely believe that in this country if you are 18 years of age you should not be able to buy a rifle an I will support a law that takes that right away,' he said.

Bringing up the influence that the NRA has on politicians in the United States - student survivor Cameron Kasky took the podium to ask the senator if he would stop accepting donations from the organization in the future

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for the CNN town hall to begin

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcle spoke before the town hall on Wednesday night

Ryan Schnachter, whose younger brother was killed in the massacre, told his Congressman that he and his friends are now afraid to go back to be school.

'My friends and I are worried that we are going to be murdered in our classrooms,' he said.

'What reassurances can you give me, and what specifically are you going to do to make sure we don't have this fear?'

Florida Representative Ted Deutch, a Democrat, said he couldn't offer any help immediately, but could just tell the teenager where he stands and what he plans to do when he's back in Washington.

'As a starter, next week when we go back to Washington, we're going to introduce legislation to make sure that assault weapons are illegal in every part of this country,' he assured Schachter.

'The best way for us to show that is to take action in Washington, in Tallahassee, to get these weapons of war off of our streets.'

Bringing up the influence that the NRA has on politicians in the United States - student survivor Cameron Kasky took the podium to ask the senator if he would stop accepting donations from the organization in the future.

The question sparked a debate between the high school junior and Rubio, who said he would not refuse future NRA donations because 'people buy into my agenda - and I do support the second amendment.

'I will always accept the help of anyone who agrees with my agenda.'

The crowd once again erupted in with waves of loud booing.

Florida Representative Ted Deutch, a Democrat, said he couldn't offer any help immediately to students who were afraid to go to school because they were worried they might be murdered. He said the best thing to do would be to wait until they were back in Washington so they could propose administration

A senior who survived the Ash Wednesday shooting. Chris Grady, told Rubio that students need lawmakers to come together now more than ever.

'We need you and your colleagues on both sides to come together with us and find compromise if we are to ever solve this epidemic that is plaguing our country,' he elegantly implored.

He then asked Rubio to agree that there is 'no place in our society for large-capacity magazines capable of firing 15 to 30 rounds, and if not, more.'

Rubio said he was glad to get that question, because that was something that, after last week's tragedy, he was reconsidering.

'I traditionally have not supported looking at magazine clip size,' Rubio explained.

'And after this and some of the details I've learned about it, I'm reconsidering that position. And I'll tell you why. Because while it may not prevent an attack, it may save lives in an attack.'

Also on the podium were local politicians, including Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

Tapper asked Nelson if it was a mistake that Democrats didn't address gun control in 2009 and 2010 when they controlled the House, the Senate and the White House, to which Nelson responded an easy yes.

'When the Senate had 60 votes, as we did, until Ted Kennedy died, that’s how we got the Affordable Care Act passed, and yes, gun legislation under those circumstances should have been considered, because there had been a lot of massacres up to that point.' he said.

But now, explained, there aren't many senators who will work to pass new gun control laws, particularly because so many have been financially supported by the NRA.

When it was back to Rubio, one of the teachers at the school at the time of the attack took the stage and asked why the president and other republican lawmakers were proposing teachers be armed on school grounds.

'I'm a registered Republican. I voted for Mr Trump. I stlil, you know, support the second ammendment,' Ashley Kruth, a culinary instructor at Stoneman Douglas, said.

'When I had hundreds of terrified children that were running at me, my question to that is, am I supposed to get extra training now to serve and protect on top of educate these children?'

Rubio, though, explained that he was at odds with the president over this particular issue.

'The notion that my kids are going to school with teachers that are armed with a weapon is not something that, quite frankly, I'm comfortable with.'

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel today ordered deputies in schools in the area to Cary rifles on school grounds. But when asked what he thought about arming teachers, he said he 'absolutely' doesn't think teachers should be armed.

'I believe teachers should teach,' Sheriff Israel said.