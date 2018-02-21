Phil Collins is detained at Rio airport for three hours

By Faye White Showbusiness Reporter For The Daily Mail

Published: 19:54 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 23:13 EST, 21 February 2018

As one of the world’s most famous singers, he is used to VIP treatment.

But Phil Collins was held up at a Brazilian airport for three hours this week due to issues with his visas.

The 67-year-old, who is due to start his south American tour today is said to have been kept waiting after officials discovered he didn’t have a work visa.

The former Genesis frontman was retained for more than three hours on Tuesday at Rio de Janeiro’s Galeao International Airport before being let into the country.

The frail star is due to kick off his tour for his first concert in Rio today at the famous Maracana Stadium.

Phil Collins poses ahead of a talk to celebrate the launch of his autobiography Not Dead Yet, at St James Church on October 18, 2016

He is also due to perform in Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre before continuing his 11-date run in Mexico.

He announced his comeback tour in October 2016 after coming out of retirement.

He had planned to kick off his return with five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall last summer. Tickets for the shows sold out in 15 seconds.

But following a fall on the way to the bathroom, the British singer was forced to cancel the shows and reschedule them for November.

A statement was released, which read; ‘Phil suffers from “drop foot” as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk.

‘He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair.

‘He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well’.

He returned to the stage last June to perform at British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park.

Due to the fall, he delivered his set sitting down and walked on stage with the aid of a walking stick.

The concert was Collins’s first in London since he performed with his Genesis bandmates ten years ago.

During the series of 2007 shows, he dislocated a vertebra in his neck, undergoing years of surgery, electroshock therapy, water therapy and physiotherapy to sort it out.

He spoke about his problems with alcohol at a press conference to announce his return to the spotlight, revealing he was no stranger to drinking bottles of vodka for breakfast.

The musician, estimated to have a fortune of £115million, made no mention of his Brazil hold-up on his social media accounts.