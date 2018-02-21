Why lathering probiotics on your FACE is the key to beauty

By Laura House and Sophie Haslett For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 21:37 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 23:09 EST, 21 February 2018

Over the past 12 months, 'ingestible' products have taken over the beauty world in the form of probiotic protein balls, collagen infused drinks and powders filled with fermented ingredients.

And now it's probiotic skincare that's sending beauty aficionados into a frenzy, with experts praising its 'smoothing, brightening and strengthening' properties.

According to Mecca Australia's Romy Erdos, 'these magical microorganisms do incredible things for your digestive system and work wonders for your skin, too'.

Over the past 12 months, 'ingestible' products have taken over the beauty world in the form of probiotic protein balls, collagen infused drinks and powders filled with fermented ingredients

And now it's probiotic skincare that's sending beauty aficionados into a frenzy, with experts praising its 'smoothing, brightening and strengthening' properties

The beauty expert named two new products on the market that have been supercharged with probiotics - Ren's Perfect Canvas Skin Perfecting Serum and Lancôme’s new Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask.

At $80, Ren's serum 'smooths, hydrates, plumps and primes' the skin and 'supports the skin's immune system, resulting in fewer blemishes'.

'[The probiotics in the base] not only work to smooth the skin (hence, perfect canvas) but they also enhance the skin’s structure and surface renewal making it work harder, better, faster, stronger,' Romy said.

Aurelia Skincare sells a AUD $114 serum made with 'probiotic ingredients to continuously protect, restore and balance the skin from within'

Lancôme’s new Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask is 'formulated with probiotic extracts, which work to strengthen the skin’s barrier function'

How do probiotics help the skin when used on the face? They strengthen your skin's protective barrier. Naturally occurring bio-fermented lactobacillus probiotic helps balance the skin’s natural flora and strengthen the skin’s barrier to lock in moisture. Studies show the bacteria on the surface of your skin influences your immune system. Source: The Beauty Chef

The mask is just like any other sheet mask and at $29 is an affordable addition to the skincare regime.

The mask is 'formulated with probiotic extracts, which work to strengthen the skin’s barrier function by improving its quality and resistance to external stress' and is said to leave skin 'younger, radiant and rested with a healthy glow'.

On the pricier end of the spectrum are Darphin's $130 Exquisage Cream which is made with 'skin strengthening probiotics' and Cosmetic 27's Complex 27 C Bio-Perfecting Correcting Serum which is $154 and made with 'probiotics to support epidermal defences'.

Darphin's $130 Exquisage Cream is made with 'skin strengthening probiotics' (left) while Ren's $80 serum 'smooths, hydrates, plumps and primes' (right)

According to New York dermatologist Dr. Francesca Fusco, when placed on the face probiotics 'work in a similar way as they do for the digestive system' by 'balancing' it

'My skin has NEVER been so good since using this,' a customer of the Darphin product wrote.

Other popular probiotic-laden products include the Beauty Chef's Probiotic Skin Refiner, which 'encourages cellular turnover and helps reverse the signs of sun damaged skin', Skin Juice's Good Juice Probiotic Face Cream and the Acure Sensitive Facial Cream.

So do they really work?

According to New York dermatologist Dr. Francesca Fusco, when placed on the face probiotics 'work in a similar way as they do for the digestive system'.

Cosmetic 27's Complex 27 C Bio-Perfecting Correcting Serum which is $154 and made with 'probiotics to support epidermal defences'

'They help it [to] remain in a balanced state,' she told Vogue.

'For those with acne, or skin conditions like rosacea and eczema, probiotics can yield calmer skin and better control over breakouts.'

Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner agrees, telling Instyle that probiotic skincare products 'address underlying skin issues like dryness, but also encourage growth of good bacteria to help restore a healthy microbiome'.

'Healthy skin function is associated with a diverse number of organisms on the skin, while skin disease can alter the microbiome leading to abnormal colonization of harmful bacteria that end up harming the skin,' he said.

While probiotic skincare has been a hit, ingestible beauty is still popular for those looking to improve their appearance from the inside out

But, that said, he did add that it's not clear 'whether probiotics changing the microbiomes is enough to improve the skin condition' in all cases.

While probiotic skincare has been a hit, ingestible beauty is still popular for those looking to improve their appearance from the inside out.

Here, FEMAIL looks at some of the top ingestible products on the market sure to give you the glow you've always desired...

Melbourne-based businesswoman, Jess Thomas (pictured), who runs multi-million-dollar healthy snack business, Health Lab, formulated the first edible beauty, probiotic snack range

PROBIOTIC-FILLED PROTEIN BALLS

When it comes to diet, a lot of the time unless what you're putting into your mouth is practically 100 per cent green, then the depressing truth is that it will not do much good for your skin.

Melbourne-based businesswoman, Jess Thomas, who runs multi-million-dollar healthy snack business, Health Lab, has recently formulated the first edible beauty, probiotic snack range:

'At Health Lab, we are firm believers that true beauty starts from within, and whatever you put into your body is just as important as what you put on it,' Jess told FEMAIL.

'Especially when it comes to skin health. If you want radiant, glowing skin you need to start with a healthy, balanced gut. That's why we have created vegan probiotic beauty balls. Filled to the brim with skin-loving, complexion-boosting ingredients, to help you glow from the inside out.'

Jess's new probiotic beauty balls are enriched with one billion vegan probiotics per ball, and they come in two different flavours, Glow Choc Matcha and Gutsy Mixed Berry (both pictured)

Jess's new probiotic beauty balls are enriched with one billion vegan probiotics per ball, and they come in two different flavours, Glow Choc Matcha and Gutsy Mixed Berry.

'Providing a convenient and uncomplicated way to restore gut health and encourage health, happy skin from within, in our biased opinions, these are one of the smartest (not to mention cheapest) beauty products you could invest in,' she explained.

'Ladies, it's time to shake up your beauty routine and snack your way to glowing skin.'

The new vegan snack range is available from Health Lab's online store for AUD $38 for a box of 12 balls.

New Australian nutricosmetic kid on the block, Beauty Boosters, boast that their capsule range will deliver healthy skin from within (pictured)

The rise of ingestibles * Advances in science have contributed to the shift in attitudes towards ingestible beauty. Nicole Prasad, of ProPlenish, explained that in the case of collagen, science now proves that collagen cannot be absorbed effectively through the skin via a cream or a serum. So, in order for it to work effectively, it must be ingested. * Consumers have become more savvy with regards to the fact that diet has a huge part to play in skincare. * Scientific research backs up the idea that the gut is a second brain.

COLLAGEN-CONTAINING CAPSULES

If snacking isn't so much your thing, why not try something from the new Australian nutricosmetic kid on the block, Beauty Boosters, whose debut capsule range boasts that it will deliver healthy skin from within?

Beauty Boosters are not the first to cash in on the ever-growing nutricosmetics market that's predicted to hit $8.5 billion by 2020 - The Beauty Chef, Welleco and ProPlenish are all already big household wellness names.

But it's certain to prove popular, thanks to the range's three carefully-created products - named Glow Getter, Collagen-C and Complexion Perfection.

'The Beauty Boosters supplement range brings a carefully considered line-up of complexion boosting nutrients designed to optimise skin health by approaching beauty care holistically,' the Beauty Boosters website reads.

'Collagen-C contains Vitamin C which supports the production of collagen and connective tissues within the body essential to maintaining healthy skin.

In the case of collagen, science now proves that collagen cannot be absorbed effectively through the skin via a cream or a serum - so it should be ingested (pictured: The Beauty Chef)

'Complexion Perfection provides a balanced blend of oils to deliver natural 3, 6 & 9 fatty acids.

'Meanwhile, being rich in Riboflavin, Glow Getter has been created to promote healthy growth of skin, hair and nails.'

The products range from between $52.95 and $59.95 and are recommended that they are taken during meals, all together if you wish.

Elsewhere in nutricosmetics, of course, you can try out The Beauty Chef's Glow Powder or Welleco's Super Elixir - beloved by supermodel, Elle Macpherson.

All help to promote good skin from within the gut, helping beauty from the inside out.