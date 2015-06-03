Janice Dickinson breaks silence on Bill Cosby trial verdict

By Ryan Parry West Coast Correspondent For Dailymail.com

When Janice Dickinson was woken by her husband Rocky in Los Angeles on Thursday morning and told of the breaking news – she jumped out of bed, took a long deep breath, and screamed 'Wow, wow'.

Bill Cosby had been found guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault in his sex attack trial and Dickinson was beyond elated.

Not only was the former supermodel thrilled for Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand, she was also thrilled for the dozens of other women who were not able to bring their own shocking allegations against the TV icon to court.

And in an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV, Dickinson – who was the star witness at the trial - describes how she now feels totally vindicated over her own rape claims against America's dad.

Dickinson alleges she was drugged and raped by Cosby in his hotel room in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 1982.

The star also reveals how she hopes Cosby, who faces up to 30 years in prison for his crimes, 'rots in hell' for what he's done.

When the legendary model and reality star took the stand she was roundly humiliated and her story systematically trashed by Cosby's powerhouse defense team led by Michael Jackson's former attorney Tom Mesereau.

But on Thursday Dickinson had the last laugh.

Discussing the jubilant moment she found out about the verdict, she told DailyMailTV: 'I've been holding this in since 1982 and it's slowly seeping out of me, the toxicity levels of emotion and catastrophic pain and nightmares for so very many years and I just bounced out of bed and was like wow.'

Shamed comedian Cosby was found guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault - administering an intoxicant, rendering his victim unconscious and penetrating her without consent - at his retrial in Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old was accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand 14 years ago - which he denied.

Around 60 women, many of them formerly aspiring actresses and models, came forward publicly to brand Cosby a calculating, serial predator who plied victims with sedatives and alcohol to bed them over four decades.

But only one case had not surpassed the statute of limitations: the assault of Constand, which could see Cosby now face 10 years in prison on each count.

During the trial, Cosby's lawyers attempted to paint the women as home-wreckers and liars who made up their allegations in a bid for money and fame.

For Dickinson she says the moment she faced Cosby and his team in court to tell her 'truth' was truly 'harrowing'.

She said she had been through a 'roller coaster' of emotions while waiting in a hotel for days to be called to the stand and she certainly wasn't expecting such a ferocious onslaught of abuse from Cosby attorney Mesereau.

'I was accused of being a failed starlet and a washed up model, called a liar and slut shaming me and talking about my former drug addictions,' she recalls.

'I just sat there and I got mad. I was just mad inside, but I did not want him (Mesereau) to see that he could get underneath my skin.

'You know, I asked Lisa (Bloom), how do you do this day by day? And she says it takes nerves of steel. I believe that day I did have nerves of steel to sit there and listen to someone who's represented pedophiles and now convicted felon, Bill Cosby.

'I mean, how does he sleep at night? I was thinking to myself, how does he have the unmitigated gall to sit there and hold my book up No Lifeguard on Duty with a bunch of post-its.

'He accused me of dating married men… and to be accused of like sleeping with every man on the planet, you know… that's just wrong.'

Dickinson, 63, points out that these days she's a loving mother and grandmother who is happily married to husband Dr Robert 'Rocky' Gerner, her partner of five years.

'I'm enjoying my semi-retirement as a model, being his wife and being a grandmother and mother to two of the most devoted, loyal, decent children on earth,' she said.

The star admits that she suffered 'horrific' recurrent nightmares because of Cosby over the years.

And family and friends, including her son, tried to stop her from testifying fearing what Cosby and his team would do to her on the stand.

But the model said she had no intention of backing down.

Dickinson, who was sat next to her attorney Lisa Bloom during her interview in LA, said: 'They don't scare me. Lisa knows this. I said to my son, do you think that scares me? I'm going to come out and I'm going to tell exactly, hand on the Bible, what happened to me, that I was brutally raped in 1982 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

'So I feel that Mesereau can't get under my skin anymore. I mean, he's just a weathered old attorney who will still continue to represent fiends and rapists and murderers and pedophiles.'

She added: 'It was a courtroom battle of the titans.'

Dickinson said she wasn't necessarily 'nervous' when she first saw Cosby across the Montgomery County courtroom.

But she said she was 'fueled with adrenaline' and saw the comic out of the corner of her eye.

'I didn't want Cosby to see me face to face. I was kind of hiding behind a board that was barricading his view of me. I didn't want him to see how confident I am and how beautiful I am and how that truly I've grown from a young girl into a fierce devoted mom and a loyal woman to all women's causes.

'So when I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I had a feeling of disgust enveloping me to be honest.'

In a vigorous cross-examination Mesereau challenged Dickinson with the 'totally different story' she had written in her 2002 autobiography 'Lifeguard On Duty'.

In that book she does not speak about having sex with Cosby at all but claims she told him she was exhausted and he slammed the door in her face.

But Dickinson batted the questions away saying the contents of the book, which was written by ghostwriter Pablo Fenjvez, were for entertainment and the writer used 'poetic license.'

She also revealed she had tried to convince Fenjvez and Harper Collins publisher Judith Regan to include the Cosby rape but it was legaled out. Both Fenjvez and Regan corroborated this at trial.

When Dickinson stepped down from the stand after giving her testimony she says her knees buckled and she was hit by a wave of nausea.

She added: 'He deserves every bit of 30 years and more, I hope he rots in hell.'

Dickinson's attorney Bloom recalls seeing Cosby 'smirking and smiling' in court when her client was testifying and he was even heard cackling.

She said: 'I thought, does he not realize how serious this is? But apparently he didn't. And now perhaps convicted sex offender Bill Cosby will take this seriously.'

Cosby's laughing infuriated Dickinson as well.

She said: 'I wanted to fly across the room and scratch his eyes out. I really wanted to punch him in the face. Is that bad?'

Bloom was equally buoyed by the guilty verdict, she told DailyMailTV: 'Honestly, I've been choked up all day long as this is a tremendous day.

'I've been fighting for victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault for many, many years. This is a big one. This is Bill Cosby, one of the most famous men in the world, and for him to be criminally convicted, he is now a convicted sex offender.

'Bill Cosby will always be on the sex offender registry. I mean that's what Janice and the other brave women have accomplished.'

The Los Angeles based civil rights attorney said Dickinson didn't have to testify against Cosby in Norristown, Pennsylvania as it could have potentially hurt her own civil case against him.

But she did, because it was the 'right thing to do,' she said.

She added that Dickinson had been through a lot this past three-and-a-half years but she showed 'tremendous strength and courage'.

Now Bloom can focus on the defamation case Dickinson has against Cosby and his attorney Marty Singer, which is expected to go to trial later this year.

Dickinson filed a complaint against Cosby over his response to a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight in which she detailed the 1982 rape.

Soon after the interview Cosby's attorney Singer issued a press release branding the claims an 'outrageous defamatory lie'.

Bloom said a guilty verdict is a 'great development' for the defamation case.

'I think the next step for us is I get to take Bill Cosby's deposition because he no longer has the excuse of, well, my criminal trial is pending so I can't do it,' she explained.

Both Bloom and Dickinson, who hugged repeatedly during the interview and raised their arms in jubilation for photos, point out, however, that many women will not get a voice against Cosby because of the statute of limitations.

'All the predators that are still walking around that rape children and pedophiles, the statute of limitations should be taken away,' said Dickinson.

Bloom added: 'If they can run down the clock they get to walk free, why? Somebody can still prove their case.'

Dickinson is in no doubt that Cosby has dozens more victims who have yet to come forward.

'There is no doubt in my mind, that now we know Bill Cosby is a serial rapist, he is probably the biggest rapist in United States history, maybe the world because the head count is 90 women… I know I've personally spoken to several women that haven't come forward and I'm sure there's many more out there.

Janice Dickinson was one of the prosecution's key witnesses in the trial and took the stand on the fourth day.

She told how she 'zonked' out as Cosby entered her and how she thought, 'Here was America's dad on top of me, a happily married man with five children and I remember how wrong it was, how very, very wrong it was.'

The former supermodel recalled being invited by Cosby to see him perform at Lake Tahoe and supposedly discuss her acting and singing ambitions in 1982.

Speaking of her alleged rape, her voice was full of anger but she never glanced across at her attacker though he sat just feet away.

At the time, Dickinson was 27 years old and says Cosby assaulted her after giving her an unknown pill.

On the first day of that trip she remembered having dinner with Cosby and his music director Stu B Gardener and complaining of menstrual cramps.

She said, 'I started to get menstruation cramps I had my hand on my stomach probably travel definitely my time of the month and I mentioned it to the gentlemen at the table.

'And Cosby said, 'I have something for that.' And I was given a blue pill - a little round blue pill.'

Dickinson said she didn't know what it was but she took the pill and began to feel 'woozy and dizzy.'

'When we were finished Gardener left and Cosby said, 'We'll continue this conversation upstairs,' so I followed him to his room.'

Once there, Cosby changed into a bathrobe and made a telephone call while Dickinson sat on the edge of the bed, the supermodel said.

Dickinson provided three pictures she had taken that day on her Polaroid camera as she sat on the end of the bed in his hotel room.

Cosby is on a telephone, in a robe, wearing glasses and brown velvet hat.

After the photos were shown, Dickinson recalled: 'He got on top of me and his robe opened and I remembered he smelled like cigars and espresso and his body odor.

'I couldn't move. I was I felt like I was rendered motionless. I was thinking what the F…. what the heck is he doing? I was in shock I didn't consent to this I hadn't said yes.

'I didn't fly to Tahoe to have sex with Mr Cosby [but] it was occurring I remember his breath, the taste of his kiss it smelt like cigars and espresso.'

She continued: 'Before I zonked out I felt pain between my legs, vaginal pain. I passed out after he entered me. It was gross. I woke up the next morning in my room I didn't know where I was.'

Dickinson said she woke up to find semen between her legs and had 'anal pain.'

She then claimed that she confronted Cosby, telling him: 'What happened last night wasn't cool. Why did you do that?'

She said she wanted to 'punch him in the face' but got no reaction from the actor.