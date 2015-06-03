Kanye West doubles down on support for Trump in MAGA hat

By Dailymail.com Reporter

He's the new poster boy for conservative movement and doubled down on his support for Donald Trump by stepping out in a Make America Great Again hat on Friday.

But Kanye West admits he hasn't done 'enough research' when it comes to politics.

The rapper, 40, seemed to suggest his support for the president was spurred by a desire to go against the tide. (Many of his close friends, and indeed his own wife Kim Kardashian, do not support Trump.)

He tweeted on Friday: 'I haven't done enough research on conservatives to call myself or be called one. I'm just refusing to be enslaved by monolithic thought.'

Earlier this week, Kanye accused his close friend John Legend of trying to 'manipulate [his] free thought' after the singer urged him to reconsider his support for the controversial figurehead.

John had texted: 'Hey it's JL. I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for.

'As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.

'So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color.

'Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation.'

Kanye replied: 'I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.'

But John - who has been busy promoting his latest single 'A Good Night' - didn't seem too upset by his friend sharing their conversation and asked his pal to plug his new record.

In the text exchange, he wrote: 'Think freely. Think with empathy and context too. Your words and actions have consequences. Much love.

'And since you're posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha.'

Kanye replied: 'Haha. I love you John.'

The 40-year-old rapper - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, with wife Kim Kardashian West - later used his Twitter account to say he had appreciated the dialogue with the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker but wouldn't be changing his mind.

He wrote: 'I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground.

'If you feel something don't let peer pressure manipulate you.'

And he later posted: 'I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. I'm still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy.

'This is year one. We can't add empathy to MAGA by hating. We can only ad empathy with love and time and truly hearing all sides.

John's pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen - the mother of his two-year-old daughter Luna - later used her own Twitter account to joke about the incident with her close friend Kim.

She wrote: '@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol.'

Alongside some crying laughing emojis and crossed-out phones, her pal replied: 'Yes but maybe no phones.'

Kim said earlier this week that Kanye shouldn't be 'demonised' for voicing his opinion.

She wrote: 'Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics

'He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That's just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive.'