Judge puts Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump lawyer...

A judge has paused Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen while a criminal investigation into him continues in New York.

The ruling came after Cohen said he would assert his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination if the civil case was not delayed, arguing any statement could affect the criminal investigation into his business dealings in New York.

The criminal probe has seen FBI agents raid Cohen's home, hotel room and offices for information, including on a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, will be put on pause for 90 days

The civil case, meanwhile, consists of Daniels trying to invalidate the 2016 agreement banning her from discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in return for a $130,000 hush payment from Cohen.

US District Court Judge James Otero agreed that the 'factual overlap' between the two cases meant a 90-day delay was needed. He set the next hearing for July 27.

Trump has repeatedly denied the encounter and knowledge of the payment, although on Thursday he admitted for the first time during an interview on Fox News that Cohen had represented him in 'this crazy Stormy Daniels deal.'

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said on Twitter he would likely file an appeal against the delay next week.

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti used the news to mock Donald Trump (pictured on April 27), claiming he would replied 'bigly' to news the case had been delayed

'While we certainly respect Judge Otero's 90 day stay order based on Mr. Cohen's pleading of the 5th, we do not agree with it,' he wrote.

'We will likely be filing an immediate appeal to the Ninth Circuit early next week. Justice delayed is justice denied. #basta.' Basta is Italian for 'enough'.

Avenatti then mocked Trump in a further tweet, which referred to a part of the judge's order which seemed to play up the seriousness of the FBI probe into Cohen.

The attorney tweeted: 'Champagne bottle pops open. Mr. Cohen: 'See, I came through again re Stormy with a delay this time. Isn't that incredible boss?!' Mr. Trump: 'Bigly!!!!' Attys: 'What about the part in the order where the judge talks about the upcoming serious federal indictment?' #oh #basta.'

In his order, Otero said the 'significance' of the FBI raid 'cannot be understated', before adding that the case was 'no simple criminal investigation'.

'It is an investigation into the personal attorney of a sitting president regarding documents that might be subject to the attorney-client privilege,' he wrote.

'Whether or not an indictment is forthcoming, and the Court thinks it likely based on these facts alone, these unique circumstances counsel in favor [of a delay]'.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti (pictured in New York on April 26) said on Twitter he would likely file an appeal next week

Avenatti wrote that he did not agree with the judge's ruling, adding 'justice delayed is justice denied'