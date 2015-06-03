World News

Missouri woman found with a loaded handgun hidden inside her VAGINA

  • Anika Witt, 27, pleaded guilty to felony charges as part of sentence agreement
  • She was stopped on the highway where heroin and ecstasy were found in car 
  • Kimber .380 handguns are 5.6 inches long and weighs 13.4 ounces when empty

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 01:50 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 04:10 EDT, 28 April 2018

A Missouri woman who was found with a loaded handgun hidden in her vagina during a traffic stop pleaded guilty on Friday to weapons possession and drugs charges.

Anika Witt, 27, pleaded guilty to two felony charges as part of a reduced sentence agreement that also requires her to testify against an acquaintance, reported thesmokinggun.com. 

The serial criminal was stopped with Clinton McDonald, 29, on Interstate 55 just north of Bloomington. Ecstasy and heroin were found in their car. 

Witt, who appeared at Circuit Court in McLean County, Illinois, faces up to 25 in prison - 10 for the firearm and 15 for possession of Class A drugs. 

But her plea deal could see her term slashed when she is sentenced in June. 

The Kimber .380 handgun is 5.6 inches long and weighs 13.4 ounces when empty.   

