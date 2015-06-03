World News

Hari Nef posts video of fellow model speeding down a freeway with no hands on the wheel

  • Hari Nef shared the video on Friday but deleted it shortly after posting it
  • It shows fellow model Jacob Bixenman behind the Tesla's wheel but facing Nef 
  • In the video it appears the Tesla was in autopilot mode, not self-driving mode
  • Tesla's instructions for the technology include keeping hands on the wheel at all times and stay fully attentive 

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 00:36 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 04:02 EDT, 28 April 2018

A model is in hot water after she posted a video that showed a friend and fellow model speeding down a highway with no hands on the steering wheel of a Tesla. 

Hari Nef, 25, shared the controversial video on her Instagram story on Friday but deleted it shortly after posting it.

It shows model Jacob Bixenman, 24, behind the wheel of the vehicle but completely facing Nef instead of the road.

'What's happening?' Bixenman asks with both of his hands placed on his face as the car continues to move down the road. 

Someone is then heard saying: 'We're all gonna die!' as passengers jokingly scream from the backseat.

Buzzfeed, which was first to report the news, points out the video shows the steering wheel adjusting itself without Bixenman's help and the car appears to be on Autopilot mode. 

The technology makes the car stay in the middle of a lane. 

However, it's meant to assist the driver, not completely drive the car like the company's self-driving technology does.

Tesla has said drivers should stay 'fully attentive' while using the autopilot mode.

A spokesperson for the company told Buzzfeed the models were not following the company's instructions to 'keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times,' 'maintain control and responsibility for your vehicle,' and 'be prepared to take over at any time.'

According to the company, the warnings appear every time autopilot is turned on in Tesla vehicles.  

Nef is known as a transgender model and actress who's worked for brands such as Gucci and Bixenman most recently appeared in a Topman campaign.

