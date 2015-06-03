Kanye drops a new track, Ye vs. the People, in response to his latest support of Trump

By Kayla Brantley For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:15 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 02:28 EDT, 28 April 2018

Kanye West has released a surprise track addressing his recent comments praising PresidentDonald Trump.

The song, Ye vs. the People, is a collaboration with rapper T.I. in which the Chicago-born rapper is defending his recent political Twitter rants, while T.I. appears to represent the voices of Kanye's fans and famous friends who have been on edge in light of his public support of Trump.

The song was was released Friday night, just hours after the rapper trolled the internet with the song Lift Yourself - which lacked in lyricism.

Kanye starts the song saying: 'I know Obama was Heaven-sent/ But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be President,' and continues going back and forth with T.I.

He even raps about his recent sporting of his signed MAGA hat, saying: 'Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin' for the people/Actually wearin' the hat'll show people that we're equal.'

The rapper tweeted a photo with singer John Legend after the singer texted Kanye urging him to be careful with what he says, reminding the rapper that he is influential to millions of fans

The song was released on Power 106 with lyrics: 'See that's the problem with this damn nation/ All Blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain't made it off the plantation.'

This line echoes fellow Chicago-native Chance the Rapper's tweet supporting Kanye that said 'Black people don't have to be Democrats.'

Chance later issued an apology for his 'poorly timed comments' after Trump tweeted a 'thank you' to him.

It appears that while his newest song was being released, Kanye was enjoying a dinner party with wife Kim Kardashian, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Kanye tweeted a photo of him and John with the caption: 'We got love. Agree to disagree.'

This comes after Kanye posted photo of a text message conversation between him and John where the singer was urging West to be careful with what he says, reminding the rapper that he is influential to millions of fans.

Kanye, who just recently returned to Twitter after a year-long hiatus, has been shaking up social media with this support for the president this week.

West has been shaking up the internet this week with politically charged Twitter rants showing support for President Trump, which have left his fans on edge

In the song, T.I. says: 'What you willin' to lose for the point to be proved?'

T.I. continues: 'All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie /That's why it's important to know what direction you're goin' now/ 'Cause everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down.'

Kanye's tweets have even gotten the attention of the president.

Trump tweeted hailing the artist for performing a 'great service to the black community' after the rapper threw his support behind the president in a series of tweets - which were met with hefty backlash.

He has repeatedly supported President Trump, tweeting a photo sporting his very own Make America Great Again cap, and being photographed in it while running errands on Friday.

On Friday the president tweeted: 'Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff!'