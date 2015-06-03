Alfie Evans dies after five days without life support

By Stewart Paterson For Mailonline

28 April 2018

The father of Alfie Evans has paid tribute to his 'gladiator' son who stunned doctors by going on to live a further five days after having his life-support switched off.

The 23-month-old - who was being treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital - died at 2.30am, Kate James and Thomas Evans said.

Paying tribute to Alfie on Facebook, Mr Evans wrote: 'My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 2.30am.

'Absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY.'

Heartbroken: Alfie's mother Kate James took to Facebook to announce the news that her son had passed away early this morning

Little Soldier: Alfie Evans died last night, his parents confirmed, after stunning medics to go on and live a further five days after his life-support was switched off

Terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has died after a long-running battle over his treatment for a degenerative neurological condition

A supporter leaves tributes outside Alder Hey Hospital this morning after Alfie Evans' parents announced their son had died last night at 2.30am

Earlier, Alfie's mother announced her son's death on Facebook, saying he 'gained his wings' at 2.30am today.

Merseyside Police told MailOnline that Mr Evans and Ms James are no longer at Alder Hey Hospital.

Today, the mother of Bradley Lowery, who died last year following a long battle against neuroblastoma, said: 'So sad to hear about the beautiful Alfie Evens I’m sending all my love to Alfie’s parents, they did everything they could for their little boy.

'RIP sweetheart, fly high with them angels and go have some fun with my baby boy.'

A balloon release for Alfie will be held outside Alder Hey at 2.30pm — 12 hours after the youngster 'gained his wings'.

Alder Hey has asked people to leave tributes to Alfie in Springfield Park, next to the hospital.

A statement posted on the hospital website said: 'We feel sure people will wish to place tributes to Alfie along with messages of support for Kate and Tom.

'To ensure there is sufficient space for these and to ensure the safety of all those who wish to visit, we have secured a suitable place in Springfield Park situated next to Alder Hey Hospital. This is on the advice of Merseyside Police.

'People will be available to direct you to that space throughout the weekend.'

One bunch of flowers came with a message saying: 'RIP little gorgeous Alfie, touched so many people's hearts all around the world. Never be forgotten.

'Always a place in my heart for you. Christie, friends and family.'

There is a small police presence in the front lobby of the hospital.

Bradley Lowery's mother Gemma, pictured together, paid tribute to Alfie Evans today on Facebook

Supporters are gather outside Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool this morning following the announcement of Alfie's death. Well-wishers left floral tributes and a teddy bear outside the facility

A woman is comforted outside the Liverpool children's hospital today as mourners leave floral tributes and toys

Balloons have been attached to a tree outside Alder Hey. A balloon release will take place at 2.30pm later today

The hospital has been a catalyst for high-running emotions in recent weeks as protesters and supporters gathered outside in support of Alfie and his parents

Touching floral tributes are piling high outside Alder Hey Hospital after the youngster 'gained his wings'

A man lays a bouquet of flowers at the scene outside Alder Hey Children's hospital in Liverpool this morning

Emotional scenes unfold outside the hospital this morning, where mourners are leaving tributes to 'little soldier' Alfie Evans

A woman brings toys to leave at the scene outside Alder Hey Hospital this morning as tributes begin to pile up

A woman leaves tributes outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, following the death on Saturday morning of 23-month-old Alfie Evans

The 23-month-old was taken off life support on Monday and fought on for a further five days before 'gaining his wings' this morning at 2.30am

Supporters and well-wishers are beginning to gather outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital this morning

In an earlier statement, Alder Hey Hospital said: 'We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Alfie’s family at this extremely distressing time.

'All of us feel deeply for Alfie, Kate, Tom and his whole family and our thoughts are with them.

Tear-jerking poem written for Alfie's parents Mummy and Daddy please don’t be sad, I miss you both so much too. It’s beautiful here, but I worry a lot about you. I sleep with the angels watching me… There is only love up here. I am never lonely or afraid Because God is so very near. I walk with Jesus every day, he is very kind and loving. Don’t worry Mum, he holds my hand when we cross a golden street. I never cry or hurt myself, I play and laugh and sing a lot and I hear you when you pray. Please daddy, don’t be mad at God, You see He loves me too. And even though you are not with me, I am really still with you.

'This has been a devastating journey for them and we would ask that their privacy and the privacy of staff at Alder Hey is respected.'

Tributes from celebrities have poured in since this morning's announcement.

Piers Morgan wrote: 'My deepest condolences to his parents, who fought so hard for their brave little boy.'

Boxer Tony Bellew said: 'RIP Alfie Evans... A brave little soldier all the way to the end... Thoughts are with his mother & father today.. #RIPAlfieEvans.'

Rebekah Vardy commented: 'This morning heaven gained an angel Alfie Evans you stole my heart and the hearts of so many! May you Rest in Peace little man.

'Thinking of you Tom & Kate! You did your little champ proud. Always @alfiesarmy.'

Lord Sugar paid tribute: 'RIP Alfie Evans. Sad day for his parents who fought so hard for him.'

Everton FC tweeted: 'RIP Alfie Evans. Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the loss of the brave young Evertonian. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.'

The youngster was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment that touched hearts around the world.

Mr Evans, 21 and Ms James, 20, had fought to take their son to a foreign hospital for treatment for a degenerative medical condition, but lost a final court appeal on Wednesday.

Alfie had been in a coma for over a year and needed a ventilator to keep him breathing but his parents have fought to stop his life support being switched off.

Mr Evans had met the Pope last week to ask for asylum, kissing the pontiff's hand and begging him to 'save our son'.

The head of the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital, which is administered by the Vatican, also travelled to Liverpool in a bid to have the boy transferred, saying Pope Francis asked her to do everything 'possible and impossible' to save him.

A balloon release has been organised to take place at 2.30am, exactly 12 hours after Alfie 'gained his wings'

Tom Evans met the Pope last week in a bid to have his son Alfie transferred to a hospital in Rome which is administered by the Vatican

Their case went before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after it was rejected by the UK's Supreme Court, but judges in Strasbourg also refused to intervene, saying the application was 'inadmissible'.

Following the decision, around 200 people gathered outside Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital, as supporters blocked the road outside the hospital, linking arms and chanting, 'Save Alfie Evans!'

Dozens had ran towards the main doors before police officers stationed inside and out strung across the entrance blocking the way, and after after a short stand off the crowd retreated to gather around 100 yards away on the road outside.

The case had echoes of that of Charlie Gard, who was born in August 2016 with a rare form of mitochondrial disease that causes progressive muscle weakness, including in his organs.

The British boy died on July 29 last year, one week short of his first birthday, after doctors withdrew life support treatment.

The youngster passed away at 2.30am this morning, five days after doctors removed his life support

Police had to step in to stop protesters trying to enter Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool where Alfie Evans is being treated for a degenerative neurological condition

Mr Evans regularly spoke out against bosses at Alder Hey as he argued for his son to be transferred to a hospital in Italy with links to the Vatican

Gard's parents fought a five-month legal battle for him to be taken to the United States for experimental treatment, but lost a series of appeals in British courts and the ECHR despite support from President Donald Trump.

Alfie was put on life support at the Liverpool hospital in December 2016, after catching a chest infection causing seizures, and has remained there ever since.

Last year Mr Evans said he was seeking treatment for his son in the US, claiming in December that his son was letting them know he wanted to live.

A consultant told the High Court in February that Alfie was unresponsive, not conscious of his surroundings and could not be cured.

A judge ruled that doctors could stop providing treatment to Alfie, and the Court of Appeal and UK Supreme Court upheld the lower court's decision.

Some of the protesters attempted to get into the hospital as police guarded the entrance

Some of the group surge towards are door after protesters tried to block a road to the hospital

Alfie's father Tom said today he believes his son is going to die and threatened private prosecutions against medics from the hospital

A large crowd of around 200 demonstrators gathered outside the hospital today

Police guarded the hospital's entrance after a group of protesters surged towards the door

Merseyside Police said they recognised the 'sensitivities' involved in the case

A large crowd gathered outside the hospital after Mr Evans spoke of his fears his son would die

It came after a British judge said flying Alfie to a foreign hospital would be wrong and pointless, in a decision since backed by Britain's Appeal Court and the Supreme Court.

An ECHR spokesman said: 'The European Court of Human Rights has today rejected the application submitted by the family of Alfie Evans as inadmissible.'

The couple have argued that Alfie is being wrongly 'detained' at Alder Hey and have made a habeas corpus application.

A writ of habeas corpus - Latin for 'you may have the body' - is a legal manoeuvre, based on common law dating back to Anglo-Saxon times, which requires a court to examine the legality of a detention.

A spokesman for Alder Hey said: 'Alder Hey Children's Hospital remains open as usual for all visitors and appointments, however visitors may notice an increase in visible police presence in and around the hospital site - this is part of our ongoing security arrangements.'

What was the degenerative brain condition Alfie had and why was it so difficult to diagnose? Alfie's parents noticed he was not developing as expected aged just two months, and a brain scan in December 2016 showed widespread brain abnormalities. Days later he was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool suffering seizures, and as doctors tried to bring them under control Alfie stopped breathing on several occasions and went into cardiac arrest. He was transferred to intensive care in a coma and placed on a ventilator, remaining on life support until this was withdrawn by a High Court order on Monday. Doctors believed he had a degenerative neurological condition, but they were never able to confirm it to his parents. They say he was most likely suffering from a mitochondrial disorder - an incurable condition that prevent sufferers from being able to convert food into energy. Mitochondrial diseases result from failures of the mitochondria, specialised compartments present in every cell of the body (except red blood cells). Mitochondria are responsible for creating more than 90 per cent of the energy needed by the body to sustain life and support organ function. When they fail, less and less energy is generated within the cell. Cell injury and even cell death follow. If this process is repeated throughout the body, whole organ systems begin to fail. The parts of the body, such as the heart, brain, muscles and lungs, requiring the greatest amounts of energy are the most affected. Mitochondrial diseases are difficult to diagnose, because they affect patient differently. Symptoms include seizures, strokes, severe developmental delays, inability to walk, talk, see, and digest food combined with a host of other complications. If three or more organ systems are involved, mitochondrial disease should be suspected. Although mitochondrial disease primarily affects children, adult onset is becoming more common. Medics said scans of Alfie's brain showed most of his brain matter had been replaced by fluid and could not be regenerated, which left him in a vegetative state for over a year.

Around 200 people gathered outside the hospital after Mr Evans said his son would die today

Protestors want the hospital to keep Alfie alive and allow his parents to decide his care

Protesters who call themselves 'Alfie's Army' held placards outside the hospital today

A protester ties a balloon to a road sign on which demonstrators have tied messages

There were tears among those who gathered outside the hospital in Liverpool this afternoon

Chief Inspector Chris Gibson of Merseyside Police said: 'We continue to provide a policing presence at Alder Hey and recognise the sensitivities involved in this very difficult and sad situation.

'We would like to remind the public that this is a hospital for sick children and it should not be forgotten that many families are going through extremely challenging and emotional times.

'We would ask protesters to respect families and staff, including the poorly children in the wards and to ensure that access to the hospital is not restricted at any time, so that services including the blood and ambulance service can run as efficiently as possible.'

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.