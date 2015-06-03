Six-bedroom Loch Ness country house with amazing views of the beauty spot goes on sale for £800,000

By Nic White For Mailonline

Published: 06:12 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 06:48 EDT, 28 April 2018

The ultimate Nessie hunter's home has come on the market - with unrivalled views over Loch Ness and its own direct pathway to the spectacular lake.

Point Clair House, which sits on a headland extending into the waters of the world-famous loch, is on sale for £800,000.

The modest price tag includes the stunning six-bedroom country house, 3.5 acres of land, and planning permission for two further homes in the grounds.

The ultimate Nessie hunter's home has come on the market - with unrivalled views over Loch Ness

Point Clair House, which sits on a headland extending into the waters of the world-famous loch, is on sale for £800,000

This curved bedroom has sweeping views of the breathtaking loch without you even having to get up

The house is built for many of its rooms to face on to Loch Ness to take advantage of its stunning location

The house is Scottish as can be with tartan curtains and a dining table that looks like it was cut straight from a tree

The property was built by a ship's captain in the 1930s who had the side overlooking the water made to resemble the bridge of a boat.

The windows give amazing views over the loch, which had a record year in 2017 for supposed Nessie sightings with the Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting Register recording 11.

Located between Fort Augustus and Invermoriston, the property is described by sellers Galbraith as occupying 'one of the finest and most sought after locations in the Highlands of Scotland'.

'In a private, elevated position, the uninterrupted views from the property are breathtaking and the promontory offers unrivalled views encompassing Fort Augustus Abbey at the head of the loch,' it said.

Located between Fort Augustus and Invermoriston, the property is described by sellers Galbraith as occupying 'one of the finest and most sought after locations in the Highlands of Scotland'

Point Clair House has been extended over the years allowing all rooms to have either loch or garden views

Even the bathroom has a nice view of the back garden along with a luxurious bath in addition to the shower

The modest price tag includes the stunning six-bedroom country house, 3.5 acres of land, and planning permission for two further homes in the grounds

The house is accessible through iron electric gates and long windy driveway leading up to a turning circle in front of the house

Inviting paths meander through the wooded grounds leading to hidden viewpoints and to a sheltered shingle beach with a former boat house

'The lower slopes of the Monadhliath mountains across the water and northwards towards Drumnadrochit.'

Point Clair House has been extended over the years allowing all rooms to have either loch or garden views.

The house is accessible through iron electric gates and long windy driveway leading up to a turning circle in front of the house.

Inviting paths meander through the wooded grounds leading to hidden viewpoints and to a sheltered shingle beach with a former boat house.

The windows give amazing views over the loch, which had a record year in 2017 for supposed Nessie sightings with the Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting Register recording 11

Point Clair House lies in the Great Glen, famous for its breathtaking scenery, associations with Loch Ness and the Caledonian Canal

The property was built by a ship's captain in the 1930s who had the side overlooking the water made to resemble the bridge of a boat

Point Clair House lies in the Great Glen, famous for its breathtaking scenery, associations with Loch Ness and the Caledonian Canal.

More than a million people visit Loch Ness each year, generating about £30 million for the local economy.

Last year Nessie hunters complained about trees blocking their view of the water with the lack of sightings blamed on the overgrown vegetation.

Each month, according to Google, there are around 200,000 searches for the famous monster, and a further 120,000 for information and accommodation near the loch.

Irish missionary St Columba is first said to have encountered a beast in the River Ness in 565.