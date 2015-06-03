World News

How did he do that? Dundee teen becomes viral sensation after rescuing woman locked out her car

  • Teenage boy manages to squeeze through a tiny window gap to unlock vehicle
  • Caroline Conway locked out of pink Volkswagen van in Camperdown, Dundee
  • The boy came to her rescue when he jumped on the bonnet and slipped through 

By Connor Boyd For Mailonline

Published: 15:44 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 15:58 EDT, 28 April 2018

A 'contortionist' has become a viral sensation after he rescued a woman who was locked out of her vehicle.

Stills from the video show the teenager slipping through a tiny window space to unlock the van from the inside. 

Caroline Conway had been training two of her dogs at Camperdown in Dundee earlier this week when she got locked out of her pink Volkswagen Transporter.

Video showing a teenager slipping through a tiny window space to unlock a car has went viral
Video showing a teenager slipping through a tiny window space to unlock a car has went viral

Video showing a teenager slipping through a tiny window space to unlock a car has went viral

During the 36-second clip the teenager can be seen on top of the bonnet
During the 36-second clip the teenager can be seen on top of the bonnet
He then slides his left leg between the window frame and the glass
He then slides his left leg between the window frame and the glass

During the 36-second clip the teenager can be seen on top of the bonnet (left) before sliding his left leg between the window frame and the glass 

The clip uploaded to social media has racked up thousands of views in a matter of days. 

During the 36-second video the teenager can be seen on top of the bonnet before sliding his left leg between the window frame and the glass.

Another youngster can be heard shouting 'he's in' as they begin to help him by pulling the window back.

Caroline, who is watching in disbelief, says 'no way' as the teen gets his right leg into the vehicle.

More bystanders can be heard cheering on the trio.

Owner Caroline Conway said she was still in shock that a young man had squeezed through the tiny gap into her pink Volkswagen Transporter
Owner Caroline Conway said she was still in shock that a young man had squeezed through the tiny gap into her pink Volkswagen Transporter

Owner Caroline Conway said she was still in shock that a young man had squeezed through the tiny gap into her pink Volkswagen Transporter

The young man then begins to have difficulties as he tries to get his backside through the driver's side window.

One of the group advises him to take his jacket off as they assist him by removing it, and he finally gets into the vehicle.

Caroline said the group had saved her from smashing the window to get into the vehicle.

She said: 'I'd been locked out and only realised when I'd returned with the dogs.

Caroline had been training two of her dogs at Camperdown in Dundee earlier this week when she got locked out of the van
Caroline had been training two of her dogs at Camperdown in Dundee earlier this week when she got locked out of the van

Caroline had been training two of her dogs at Camperdown in Dundee earlier this week when she got locked out of the van

'I had put out an SOS and a friend of mine had come to rescue me with his lock kit to no avail.

'As the dogs were tied up and I had puppies at home I thought the only option was to smash the window. The lads had come past and heard what had happened.

'They said someone could get in the window but my fear was that they would get stuck or that the glass would shatter and they would hurt themselves.

'I don't have a clue how the guy managed - he should be a contortionist.

'They were a lovely bunch of lads and it's great in this day and age that total strangers can come to your aid.

'They were a credit to their families.' 

