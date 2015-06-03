World News

That's tree-son! Mystery as sapling French President Macron gave Trump during state visit DISAPPEARS

by 29/04/2018 00:06:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Oak sapling came from a WWI battlefield where 9000 US Marines perished
  • Macron tweeted 'this oak tree will be a reminder at the White House of the ties that bind us'  
  • The presidents and their wives were pictured planting the tree Monday evening
  • Twitter had a blast with the awkward poses during the presidential planting 

By Daily Mail Online Reporter

Published: 00:06 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 00:06 EDT, 29 April 2018

Where did it go?  

The tree that President Trump planted with French President Emmanuel Macron is no longer on the South Lawn of the White House, instead there is a patch of discolored grass. 

The sapling, a European Sessile Oak, was a gift during the State visit of the French president and his wife.  In making the gift the French president tweeted, 'This Oak Tree, (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us.' Macron was referring to the World War I Battle of Belleau which was 100 years ago this June. 9000 US Marines were killed in the battle.  

On Monday, Presidents Trump and Macron, and First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron strode across the South Lawn for a photo op planting the tree.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about the significance of his gift as he and President Trump 'planted' the tree.
President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about the significance of his gift as he and President Trump 'planted' the tree.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about the significance of his gift as he and President Trump 'planted' the tree.

Presidents Trump (l) and Macron (r) shovel dirt onto the sapling as their wives look on 
Presidents Trump (l) and Macron (r) shovel dirt onto the sapling as their wives look on 

Presidents Trump (l) and Macron (r) shovel dirt onto the sapling as their wives look on 


In a photo from Saturday a patch of yellowing grass is all there is where the sapling stood on Monday
In a photo from Saturday a patch of yellowing grass is all there is where the sapling stood on Monday

In a photo from Saturday a patch of yellowing grass is all there is where the sapling stood on Monday

With the small tree already in the ground, Presidents Trump and Macron took turn pouring dirt over the tree's roots.

It was the photo op that launched a thousand memes, as people noticed everything from the first ladies' poses, to the fact that the gift might have been a not-so-subtle reminder that Trump backed out of the Paris Climate Accord. 

And many many comments on wearing stilettos in grass! 

Some tweeters thought the tree was a not-so-subtle message about climate change 
Some tweeters thought the tree was a not-so-subtle message about climate change 

Some tweeters thought the tree was a not-so-subtle message about climate change 

Twitter had fun with the photo,  and everything from the wives' stilletos to Melania's hand
Twitter had fun with the photo,  and everything from the wives' stilletos to Melania's hand

Twitter had fun with the photo,  and everything from the wives' stilletos to Melania's hand

 But now the tree is gone. 

Reuters, on Saturday posted a picture of a patch of uneven, yellowed grass where the planting photo was taken.   

The White House has not commented on where the tree is now. 

The  yellow spot seen here is where the tree that Macron gave Trump was planted
The  yellow spot seen here is where the tree that Macron gave Trump was planted

The  yellow spot seen here is where the tree that Macron gave Trump was planted

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station