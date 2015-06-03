Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

By Daniel Roth For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 20:45 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 23:58 EDT, 28 April 2018

The lawyer representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels photobombed two top Trump administration officials on Saturday as they were being interviewed on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents dinner.

While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared blissfully unaware that just behind them, attorney Michael Avenatti was stealing their air-time.

Peering coyly into the camera for nearly 20 seconds, the 47-year-old Los Angeles lawyer can be seen smiling in the background nearly the whole time Conway answers questions on why Trump had failed to make an appearance.

Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders (in blue) and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway (white) appeared blissfully unaware that Michael Avenatti (R) was stealing their air-time

Peering coyly into the camera for nearly 20 seconds, the 47-year-old Los Angeles lawyer immediately grabbed the Internet's attention

Avenatti can be seen smiling in the background nearly the whole time Conway answers one question posed by CNN

'[Trump] obviously appreciates this type of format... at the same time I predict confidently, Kaitlan, that next year he'll have more economic and security news to tell - so he'll probably be out there among the folks who want the President to visit their community,' Conway said.

The cheeky stunt almost immediately caught the attention of the internet, with social media users heaping praise on the attorney's 'top notch trolling.'

Avenatti, who has been a constant thorn in the side of the administration since allegations of an illicit affair between Daniels and President Donald Trump surfaced earlier this year, attended the dinner as a guest of the Associated Press.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, declined numerous invitations to the star-studded gala, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway (L) and attorney Michael Avenatti (R) attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018

Avenatti, who has been a constant thorn in the side of the administration, attended the dinner as a guest of the Associated Press

While declining to appear himself, Sanders said that the President encouraged White House officials and senior staffers to attend the correspondents dinner,

The cheeky stunt almost immediately caught the attention of the internet, with social media users heaping praise on the attorney's 'top notch trolling'

It remains unclear which media outlets extended invitations to the porn-starlet.

Trump chose not to attend this year's White House Correspondent's dinner, electing instead to hold a campaign rally in Michigan.

The president, who has a famously adversarial relationship with the press, also skipped last year's White House Correspondence event.

While declining to appear himself, Sanders said that the President encouraged White House officials and senior staffers to attend the correspondents dinner, saying that he thought 'it was important for all of us to be here.'

Moments after speaking with senior White House officials, Avenatti was asked to appear in front of the CNN camera and share his thoughts concerning the President's absence.

'I think it's entirely disrespectful,' Avenatti said. 'I think its disrespectful to the first amendment. I think it's disrespectful to the constitution. I think its disrespectful to one of the founding principles this nation was founded on.'

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaks outside US Federal Court with her lawyer Avenatti (R) in Lower Manhattan, New York April 16, 2018

Trump, who has a famously adversarial relationship with the press, also skipped last year's White House Correspondence event

Avenatti continued his blistering rebuke of Trump by stating: 'if you can't laugh at yourself, you have no business of being in the position [of President] quite honestly.'

'I don't know why he's hiding tonight, the only excuse that's good enough for me... is if he's getting ready for his next Fox and Friends appearance,' he added.

Aventatti is representing Daniels in a matter related to an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006 and suing to dissolve a confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it.

She's also suing the President's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Daniels is also suing the President's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen (pictured), alleging defamation

Cohen said in court records submitted recently that FBI agents had seized his electronic devices and documents that contain information about a $130,000 payment Daniels received as as part of an agreement signed just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Agents also seized communications with his lawyer, Brent Blakely, about the civil case, Cohen said.

Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 and argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

Cohen, who has denied there was ever an affair between Daniels and Trump, said he paid the money out of his pocket using a home equity loan.

He has said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Daniels and he was not reimbursed for the payment.

Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time earlier this month and said he had no knowledge of the payment made by Cohen and didn't know where Cohen had gotten the money. The White House has repeatedly said Trump denies the affair.

Trump said Thursday that Cohen handles very little of his legal work, but did represent him in the 'crazy Stormy Daniels deal.'

Cohen's attorneys have accused Daniels of violating the confidentiality clauses more than 20 times and said she could be liable for $1 million in damages for each violation.