N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

By Associated Press

Published: 22:33 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 23:53 EDT, 28 April 2018

Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to shut down the country's nuclear test site in May and reveal the process to experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea.

Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Sunday Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

Yoon says Kim also said President Donald Trump will learn he's 'not a person' to fire missiles toward the United States.

The Kim-Trump meeting is anticipated in May or June.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) pose for photos in front of Bukhansan Peace House on Friday. On Saturday Kim announced he would be shutting down his nuclear testing site

Kim and President Moon Jae-in embrace after signing the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula

Yoon says North Korea also plans to re-adjust its current time zone to match the South's.

The North in 2015 created its own 'Pyongyang Time' by setting the clock 30 minutes behind the South.

The announcement came just hours after Trump took credit for the progression in the peace talks during a summit in Michigan.

Shouts of 'Nobel, Nobel' - a reference to the Nobel Peace Prize - met his claim to have engineered Friday's historic summit between Kim and President Moon Jae-in.

'I had one of the fake news groups this morning. They were saying, 'what do you think President Trump had to do with it?' Trump said. 'I'll tell you what. Like, how about everything?'

The President added that his South Korean counterpart had thanked him for making the summit possible in a phone call on Saturday.

North Korea's nuclear testing site is seen an aerial photograph

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said he had 'a long and very good talk' with the South Korean president, who's just had a historic meeting with North Korea's leader.

He also tweeted that 'things are going very well, time and location' of meeting with Kim are being set.

Trump says that besides talking with South Korea's Moon Jae-in, he's updated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about 'the ongoing negotiations.'

Moon and Kim have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by year's end and to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Trump has said he's looking forward to the meeting with Kim and that it 'should be quite something.' It is tentatively scheduled for May or early June.

On Friday, Trump celebrated from afar as the two Korean leaders met and said that the US should be 'very proud' of it

South Korean President Moon Jae-in toasts North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju at the truce village of Panmunjom during a dinner event

Fond farewell: The first ladies of North and South Korea embrace as their husbands watch on at the end of the historic summit

Trump visited Seoul in November 2017 and formed a good relationship with Jae-In

CBS's Major Garrett cites sources who say Mongolia and Singapore are the favorites to host the Trump and Kim meeting.

Trump would not be drawn on the details of where the meeting will take place or when but told reporters on Friday that it would happen in the next few weeks.

'We're down to two countries as to a site, and we'll let you know what that site is,' he said, during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Moon vowed earlier this week 'there will be no more war' and the pair agreed to 'complete denuclearisation', a stunning victory after months of frightening threats and missile tests.