RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

  • Police have released video of Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps's arrest
  • It shows her screaming: 'Don't touch me. I'll kill you!' while in hand cuffs
  • de Lesseps, 52, was arrested last December in Palm Beach and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer
  • She pleaded not guilty and spent 21 days in treatment for alcohol- related issues

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 20:27 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 21:30 EDT, 28 April 2018

RHONY Luann de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida
Shocking new police video shows Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps screaming at cops and threatening to kill them during her drunken arrest on Christmas Eve. 

The reality TV star, 52, was infamously taken into custody last December in Palm Beach for allegedly attacking a police officer and threatening another one.

Video of the night of her arrest shows de Lesseps demanding to be let out of the car, saying she's done nothing wrong and shouting threats.

'Don't touch me. I'm going to kill you. I'll kill you!' a hand-cuffed de Lesseps is heard screaming in the video, first obtained by CBS12.

The 'Money Can't Buy You Class' singer is charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer.

In February she told the New York Times: 'Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of.' 

On the fateful night of the incident, de Lesseps was found trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report.

Newly-released video of the incident shows a handcuffed de Lesseps screaming: 'Don't touch me. I'm going to kill you. I'll kill you!'
The reality TV star was arrested last year on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida
The duo had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach but allegedly refused to leave.

Police then attempted to detain De Lesseps and remove her from the bathroom, at which time De Lesseps shoved an officer with an 'open palm to the chest,' then slammed the door on his face, striking him in the forehead.

The arrest came shortly after de Lesseps announced her divorce from husband of less than a year Tom D'Agostino Jr.

She married him in Palm Beach and has previously said she was drinking more than usual on the night of her arrest because being at the location of her wedding made her emotional. 

The 'Money Can't Buy You Class' singer is charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer
Police say De Lesseps shoved an officer with an 'open palm to the chest,' then slammed the door on his face, striking him in the forehead
The Housewife is pictured having a meal with her family the day after the December arrest
The mother-of-two pleaded not guilty and spent 21 days in treatment for issues related to alcohol.

If convicted, the former model faces up to five years in prison for the felony count of resisting an officer with violence. 

She will next appear in court next month.

The star's arrest, however, has not affected her career: She returned for the 10th season of the Bravo show and has been performing a cabaret show.

The Connecticut-born socialite has two children - son Noel, 21; and daughter Victoria, 23 - from her first marriage to Count Alexandre DeLesseps, which ended in 2009. 

The arrest came shortly after de Lesseps announced her divorce from husband of less than a year Tom Tom D'Agostino Jr
Elegance is learned: The 'Countess', as she was known when she was married to her first husband Count Alexandre DeLesseps, has been performing a cabaret show
