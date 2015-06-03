Texas police hunt for a man who attempted to kidnap two women

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Police in Texas are hunting for a man who attempted to kidnap two women on Saturday.

Luz Baena, 55, told Houston police that she was riding her bicycle when the man pulled up beside her, grabbed her arm and forced her into his car.

'He threw the bicycle and I said, "what do you want from me" and I panicked,' Baena told KPRC. 'I said, "what do you want? You can have the bicycle" and he said, "No, I want you."'

Baena said the man drove two blocks before she knew she had to escape somehow.

'I'm thinking he's going to kill me. No, no, no. I need to do something. I don't want to die now,' Baena said.

She told the station that as the culprit drove close to a group of people, she jumped out of the accelerating car.

Baena suffered broken bones in her face, a black eye, and bruises on her arms and legs.

Officers released surveillance video of the incident. In the video, Baena is seen opening the car door moments before she jumped out of the suspect's car.

Police released the video in hopes someone will recognize the man's vehicle.

Police said the man, believed to be in his early 20s, had tried to kidnap another woman before Baena.

The other victim, who has not been identified, was attacked in the 900 block of North Vista Drive and the other in the 16200 block of Bend Drive, according to KPRC.

A witness said they heard the woman screaming as they were going to a store.

'We were going to the store when we saw a young lady run out in front of a garbage truck,' witness Larry Whitfield told KPRC. 'She was screaming and hollering, "Help me! help me! help me!"'

She was able to break free, but was badly injured, investigators said.

The suspect has been described as a black man with a thin build, between 5'6 and 5'8, bald and clean-shaven.

His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Camry with front right damage and varying rims, police said, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.