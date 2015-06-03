World News

Texas police hunt for a man who attempted to kidnap two women

by 29/04/2018 12:10:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Victim, Luz Baena, 55, managed to escape from the man by jumping from his car
  • Baena was riding her bike when the man approached her in a Camry, police said  
  • She said the man grabbed her arm, forced her into the car and drove two blocks
  • Police said suspect, believed to be in his 20s, tried to kidnap another woman too 

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:01 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 29 April 2018

Police in Texas are hunting for a man who attempted to kidnap two women on Saturday. 

Luz Baena, 55, told Houston police that she was riding her bicycle when the man pulled up beside her, grabbed her arm and forced her into his car. 

'He threw the bicycle and I said, "what do you want from me" and I panicked,' Baena told KPRC. 'I said, "what do you want? You can have the bicycle" and he said, "No, I want you."'

Scroll down for video  

Houston police are searching for a man in his early 20s who tried to kidnap two women on Saturday. Luz Baena (pictured), 55, managed to escape from the man by jumping out of his car
Houston police are searching for a man in his early 20s who tried to kidnap two women on Saturday. Luz Baena (pictured), 55, managed to escape from the man by jumping out of his car

Houston police are searching for a man in his early 20s who tried to kidnap two women on Saturday. Luz Baena (pictured), 55, managed to escape from the man by jumping out of his car

Baena, 55, told Houston police that she was riding her bicycle (pictured) when the man pulled up beside her, grabbed her arm and forced her into his car
Baena, 55, told Houston police that she was riding her bicycle (pictured) when the man pulled up beside her, grabbed her arm and forced her into his car

Baena, 55, told Houston police that she was riding her bicycle (pictured) when the man pulled up beside her, grabbed her arm and forced her into his car

Baena said the man drove two blocks before she knew she had to escape. She suffered broken bones in her face, a black eye, and bruises on her arms and legs
Baena said the man drove two blocks before she knew she had to escape. She suffered broken bones in her face, a black eye, and bruises on her arms and legs

Baena said the man drove two blocks before she knew she had to escape. She suffered broken bones in her face, a black eye, and bruises on her arms and legs

Baena said the man drove two blocks before she knew she had to escape somehow. 

'I'm thinking he's going to kill me. No, no, no. I need to do something. I don't want to die now,' Baena said. 

She told the station that as the culprit drove close to a group of people, she jumped out of the accelerating car. 

Baena suffered broken bones in her face, a black eye, and bruises on her arms and legs.

Officers released surveillance video of the incident. In the video, Baena is seen opening the car door moments before she jumped out of the suspect's car.

Police released the video in hopes someone will recognize the man's vehicle.

Officers released surveillance video of the moment Baena is seen jumping out of the car in hopes someone will recognize the suspect's vehicle
Officers released surveillance video of the moment Baena is seen jumping out of the car in hopes someone will recognize the suspect's vehicle

Officers released surveillance video of the moment Baena is seen jumping out of the car in hopes someone will recognize the suspect's vehicle

The video shows the moment Baena jumped from the moving vehicle. Police said a second victim was attacked by the man before Baena was nearly kidnapped 
The video shows the moment Baena jumped from the moving vehicle. Police said a second victim was attacked by the man before Baena was nearly kidnapped 

The video shows the moment Baena jumped from the moving vehicle. Police said a second victim was attacked by the man before Baena was nearly kidnapped 

His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Camry with front right damage and varying rims, police said
His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Camry with front right damage and varying rims, police said

His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Camry with front right damage and varying rims, police said

Police said the man, believed to be in his early 20s, had tried to kidnap another woman before Baena. 

The other victim, who has not been identified, was attacked in the 900 block of North Vista Drive and the other in the 16200 block of Bend Drive, according to KPRC. 

A witness said they heard the woman screaming as they were going to a store. 

'We were going to the store when we saw a young lady run out in front of a garbage truck,' witness Larry Whitfield told KPRC. 'She was screaming and hollering, "Help me! help me! help me!"'

She was able to break free, but was badly injured, investigators said.

The suspect has been described as a black man with a thin build, between 5'6 and 5'8, bald and clean-shaven. 

His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Camry with front right damage and varying rims, police said, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.  

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station