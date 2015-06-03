Kanye West shaves head in honor of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calling her his 'hero'

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Kanye West has shaved his head in tribute to school shooting survivor and gun rights activist Emma Gonzalez on Saturday.

The rapper showed off his new look on Twitter after posting a photo of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, who has become a prominent gun rights activist in the wake of the shooting at the school on February 14 that killed 17 people.

He posted a picture of Gonzalez with the caption: 'my hero Emma Gonzalez.'

He followed it up with a picture of himself with a closely shaved head, captioned: 'Inspired by Emma.'

And Emma seemingly responded as she posted: 'my hero James Shaw Jr.'

James Shaw Jr. wrestled an AR-15 rifle at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22, preventing possible further deaths.

The gunman killed four people.

Photos of the rapper on Friday show him with longer, bleached hair, as he attended Chrissy Teigen's baby shower.

He also took a selfie with John Legend after the friends put aside their differences in the wake of the rapper's tweets about President Donald Trump.

'We got love. Agree to disagree,' West captioned the smiling selfie of him and Legend, 39.

West has sparked controversy with his comments about the president, in which he referred to Trump as his 'brother' and showed off his signed Make America Great Again baseball cap.

Trump once again praised West after the rapper declared his support for the Republican.

‘Kanye West gets it — when he sees African American unemployment is the lowest in history, you know, people are watching,’ Trump told a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday.

The singer, who is known by the nickname Yeezus, also released a surprise track addressing his recent comments praising Trump.

On Friday, the president tweeted that West had done a 'great service to the Black Community'

The song, Ye vs. the People, is a collaboration with rapper T.I. in which the Chicago-born rapper is defending his recent political Twitter rants, while T.I. appears to represent the voices of West's fans and famous friends who have been on edge in light of his public support of Trump.

West's song was was released Friday night, just hours after the rapper trolled the internet with the song Lift Yourself - which lacked in lyricism.

He starts the song saying: 'I know Obama was Heaven-sent/ But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be President,' and continues going back and forth with T.I.

West even raps about his recent sporting of his signed MAGA hat, saying: 'Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin' for the people/Actually wearin' the hat'll show people that we're equal.'

On Saturday morning, the rapper has also indicated that his new album cover will feature a photograph of the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother Donda.

Forgiveness: West has also indicated that his new album cover will feature a photograph of the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother Donda

Tragedy: In January 2008, the Los Angeles coroner determined that Donda died of heart disease while suffering from 'multiple post-operative factors', a day after she had breast reduction, a tummy tuck and liposuction procedures; (pictured in 2005)

In screen grabs of a text conversation he shared on Twitter, he wrote to a friend: 'This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery.

'Do you have any title ideas?'

He also included a photo of the doctor who operated on Donda before her sudden death in November 2007.

He added: 'I want to forgive and stop hating.'

In January 2008, the Los Angeles coroner determined that Donda died of heart disease while suffering from 'multiple post-operative factors', a day after she had breast reduction, a tummy tuck and liposuction procedures.