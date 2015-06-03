Stormy Daniels lawyer says attorney Michael Cohen will 'flip' on Trump

By David Martosko, Us Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:38 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 11:38 EDT, 29 April 2018

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for a adult film actress who claims she slept with Donald Trump, predicted on Sunday that the president's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen will soon 'flip' on him.

Cohen faces the possibility of federal charges for bank fraud and campaign finance violations in a case stemming from a $130,000 hush-money payment he made in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose 15 minutes of fame have now lasted several months.

Both Trump and Cohen have said the president was unaware of the payment at the time. The money could be seen as an illegal campaign contribution – and if Cohen lied to the bank that advanced him the cash, he could be on the hook for a felony.

On Friday the National Enquirer, a publication run by Trump friend David Pecker, blasted Cohen on its cover with the headline: 'TRUMP FIXER'S SECRETS AND LIES.'

'What's going on here,' Avenatti said on CNN's 'State of the Union' program, 'is that Mr. Trump and the administration have concluded what I've been saying for weeks: that Michael Cohen's in a lot of trouble and he's going to flip on the president.'

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for a porn star who claims to have bedded a married Donald said on CNN that a vicious National Enquirer cover targeting Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is a sign that the president and his friends are laying the groundwork to call Cohen a liar when he inevitably 'flips' on the president

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is an attempt to be released from a nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 election, forbidding her from discussing her claims of a Trump affair in exchange for $130,000

President Trump, pictured Saturday night at a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan, insists he never slept with the porn star Daniels, and Cohen says he never told Trump about his cash payment to Daniels

The National Enquirer cover, Avenatti claimed, 'is the first effort on their part to undermine Mr. Cohen's credibility so that they can claim – when he does flip – that he's a liar, that he has no credibility, etc.'

The president acknowledged for the first time Thursday during a 'Fox 7 Friends' interview that Cohen had represented him in the 'crazy Stormy Daniels deal.'

Barely a week ago, he tweeted full-throated support for Cohen, blasting a New York Times reporter for suggesting that he might turn state's evidence.

The National Enquirer is a supermarket tabloid run by longtime Trump friend David Pecker, making the attack on Trump's lawyer Cohen difficult to explain unless it's a warning shot

'Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories,' the president wrote on April 21. 'Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!'

'Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected,' he added.

Avenatti suggested that Trump has now changed his strategy.

'It's pretty transparent what's going on here,' he said on CNN. 'Mr. Trump realizes he's in a lot of trouble and he's in panic mode.'

In a string of tweets last weekend, Trump defended Cohen and said he did not think he would 'flip' on him, but now that assurance is in doubt

Cohen told a California judge on Thursday that he would assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in Stormy Daniels' civil case against him and the president while the FBI continued its digging into the materials it seized from Cohen's home and office earlier this month.

The civil lawsuit focuses on Daniels' demand to be freed from a nondisclosure agreement she signed just days before the 2016 election, in exchange for the $130,000 payment.

U.S. District Court Judge James Otero agreed Thursday that 'factual overlap' between the civil case and Cohen's potential criminal jeopardy left him no option but to delay the lawsuit's proceedings for 90 days to see if a federal prosecutor in New York would indict Cohen.

Trump has consistently denied having an affair with Daniels.