World News

Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

by 29/04/2018 11:36:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Celebrities are sharing the old headshots they used before they were famous
  • Some snaps showed that some stars always had their A-list good looks
  • Others were more awkward, and their owners laughed at how they looked

By Molly Rose Pike For Mailonline

Published: 11:28 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 11:36 EDT, 29 April 2018

They are used to being seen on red carpets with not a hair out of place, but even the biggest celebrities had to start somewhere.

And now famous faces are sharing snaps of when they were nobodies trying to book jobs just like every other struggling actor, singer or model.

A string of celebrities have been sharing their headshots on social media for Old Headshot Day on Twitter.

Some were always blessed with the show-stopping good looks that helped them on the way to super stardom, while others looked a world away from the glamorous stars we see today.

Some of the headshots were decades old, as their owners laughed at how dated they look always these years later.

But can you guess which headshot belongs to which celebrity?

1. 

This cherubic child had early success and starred in his first film at the tender age of just ten
This cherubic child had early success and starred in his first film at the tender age of just ten

This cherubic child had early success and starred in his first film at the tender age of just ten

2. 

Taken in 1989, this actress started her career in television commercials before going on to be nominated for an Academy Award
Taken in 1989, this actress started her career in television commercials before going on to be nominated for an Academy Award

Taken in 1989, this actress started her career in television commercials before going on to be nominated for an Academy Award

3. 

This actor started his career in soap operas, before joining the biggest film series of all time
This actor started his career in soap operas, before joining the biggest film series of all time

This actor started his career in soap operas, before joining the biggest film series of all time

4. 

This smiling school girl looks worlds away from the controversial comedienne she would become
This smiling school girl looks worlds away from the controversial comedienne she would become

This smiling school girl looks worlds away from the controversial comedienne she would become

5. 

This actor only had one role in an independent before joining the cast of the series that would make his name
This actor only had one role in an independent before joining the cast of the series that would make his name

This actor only had one role in an independent before joining the cast of the series that would make his name

6. 

Posing at just 15-years-old, this fresh faced teenager would later become one of the most desirable models in the world
Posing at just 15-years-old, this fresh faced teenager would later become one of the most desirable models in the world

Posing at just 15-years-old, this fresh faced teenager would later become one of the most desirable models in the world

7. 

This budding actress would go on to become the only black person to date to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony
This budding actress would go on to become the only black person to date to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony

This budding actress would go on to become the only black person to date to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony

8.

This film director chose a quirky head shot to help him stand out from the crowd, and it certainly seems to have worked
This film director chose a quirky head shot to help him stand out from the crowd, and it certainly seems to have worked

This film director chose a quirky head shot to help him stand out from the crowd, and it certainly seems to have worked

9. 

Taken in his 20s, this future TV presenter would one day go on to have a hugely popular late night chat show
Taken in his 20s, this future TV presenter would one day go on to have a hugely popular late night chat show

Taken in his 20s, this future TV presenter would one day go on to have a hugely popular late night chat show

10.

This nervous looking future star would go on to have a successful careers in comedy and film
This nervous looking future star would go on to have a successful careers in comedy and film

This nervous looking future star would go on to have a successful careers in comedy and film

11. 

Just a few years after this picture was taken, this baby-faced future celebrity would become a pop star
Just a few years after this picture was taken, this baby-faced future celebrity would become a pop star

Just a few years after this picture was taken, this baby-faced future celebrity would become a pop star

12.

This blonde bombshell would go on to become a very successful glamour model in the UK
This blonde bombshell would go on to become a very successful glamour model in the UK

This blonde bombshell would go on to become a very successful glamour model in the UK

ANSWERS

1. JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is probably best known for his starring role in teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is probably best known for his starring role in teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is probably best known for his starring role in teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You

2. MINNIE DRIVER

Minnie Driver nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Skylar in Good Will Hunting
Minnie Driver nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Skylar in Good Will Hunting

Minnie Driver nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Skylar in Good Will Hunting

3. MARK HAMILL  

Mark Hamill is known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies
Mark Hamill is known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies

Mark Hamill is known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies

4. KATHY GRIFFIN

Kathy Griffin has become known for her controversial comments, including posing with a mask meant to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump
Kathy Griffin has become known for her controversial comments, including posing with a mask meant to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump

Kathy Griffin has become known for her controversial comments, including posing with a mask meant to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump

5. SEAN HAYES

Sean Hayes is most famous for playing the larger than life Jack McFarland in sitcom Will & Grace
Sean Hayes is most famous for playing the larger than life Jack McFarland in sitcom Will & Grace

Sean Hayes is most famous for playing the larger than life Jack McFarland in sitcom Will & Grace

6. KARLIE KLOSS

Karlie Kloss made her name as a Victoria's Secret Angel before she stepped down from the role in 2014
Karlie Kloss made her name as a Victoria's Secret Angel before she stepped down from the role in 2014

Karlie Kloss made her name as a Victoria's Secret Angel before she stepped down from the role in 2014

7. VIOLA DAVIS 

Viola Davis won an Academy Award for her role in Fences, and is also known for playing Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder
Viola Davis won an Academy Award for her role in Fences, and is also known for playing Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder

Viola Davis won an Academy Award for her role in Fences, and is also known for playing Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder

8. JUDD APATOW

Judd apatow is known for directing, producing and writing a string of films, including Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Anchorman
Judd apatow is known for directing, producing and writing a string of films, including Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Anchorman

Judd apatow is known for directing, producing and writing a string of films, including Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Anchorman

9. STEPHEN COLBERT 

Stephen Colbert is best known for hosting his own show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014
Stephen Colbert is best known for hosting his own show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014

Stephen Colbert is best known for hosting his own show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014

10. LESLIE JONES 

Leslie Jones' big break came as part of the female remake of Ghostbusters but has also starred in Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones' big break came as part of the female remake of Ghostbusters but has also starred in Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones' big break came as part of the female remake of Ghostbusters but has also starred in Saturday Night Live

11. TROYE SIVAN  

South Africa born Australian Troye Sivan is now a successful singer and actor
South Africa born Australian Troye Sivan is now a successful singer and actor

South Africa born Australian Troye Sivan is now a successful singer and actor

12. RHIAN SUGDEN

Rhian Sugden is one of the country's most famous glamour models thanks to flirty exchanges over texts with Vernon Kay
Rhian Sugden is one of the country's most famous glamour models thanks to flirty exchanges over texts with Vernon Kay

Rhian Sugden is one of the country's most famous glamour models thanks to flirty exchanges over texts with Vernon Kay

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station