Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

By Molly Rose Pike For Mailonline

Published: 11:28 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 11:36 EDT, 29 April 2018

They are used to being seen on red carpets with not a hair out of place, but even the biggest celebrities had to start somewhere.

And now famous faces are sharing snaps of when they were nobodies trying to book jobs just like every other struggling actor, singer or model.

A string of celebrities have been sharing their headshots on social media for Old Headshot Day on Twitter.

Some were always blessed with the show-stopping good looks that helped them on the way to super stardom, while others looked a world away from the glamorous stars we see today.

Some of the headshots were decades old, as their owners laughed at how dated they look always these years later.

But can you guess which headshot belongs to which celebrity?

1.

This cherubic child had early success and starred in his first film at the tender age of just ten

2.

Taken in 1989, this actress started her career in television commercials before going on to be nominated for an Academy Award

3.

This actor started his career in soap operas, before joining the biggest film series of all time

4.

This smiling school girl looks worlds away from the controversial comedienne she would become

5.

This actor only had one role in an independent before joining the cast of the series that would make his name

6.

Posing at just 15-years-old, this fresh faced teenager would later become one of the most desirable models in the world

7.

This budding actress would go on to become the only black person to date to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony

8.

This film director chose a quirky head shot to help him stand out from the crowd, and it certainly seems to have worked

9.

Taken in his 20s, this future TV presenter would one day go on to have a hugely popular late night chat show

10.

This nervous looking future star would go on to have a successful careers in comedy and film

11.

Just a few years after this picture was taken, this baby-faced future celebrity would become a pop star

12.

This blonde bombshell would go on to become a very successful glamour model in the UK

ANSWERS

1. JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is probably best known for his starring role in teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You

2. MINNIE DRIVER

Minnie Driver nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Skylar in Good Will Hunting

3. MARK HAMILL

Mark Hamill is known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies

4. KATHY GRIFFIN

Kathy Griffin has become known for her controversial comments, including posing with a mask meant to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump

5. SEAN HAYES

Sean Hayes is most famous for playing the larger than life Jack McFarland in sitcom Will & Grace

6. KARLIE KLOSS

Karlie Kloss made her name as a Victoria's Secret Angel before she stepped down from the role in 2014

7. VIOLA DAVIS

Viola Davis won an Academy Award for her role in Fences, and is also known for playing Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder

8. JUDD APATOW

Judd apatow is known for directing, producing and writing a string of films, including Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Anchorman

9. STEPHEN COLBERT

Stephen Colbert is best known for hosting his own show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014

10. LESLIE JONES

Leslie Jones' big break came as part of the female remake of Ghostbusters but has also starred in Saturday Night Live

11. TROYE SIVAN

South Africa born Australian Troye Sivan is now a successful singer and actor

12. RHIAN SUGDEN