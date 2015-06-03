Man arrested for stealing $20,000 of Victoria's Secret panties and reselling them

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of Victoria's Secret panties and reselling them online and on the street with the help of his fiancee.

Coby Richardson, 48, allegedly stole the underwear from the private logistics company where he worked with his 29-year-old fiancee Quinessia Jackson in Tallahassee, Florida.

The couple are accused of stealing the $20,000 worth of panties, which was about 400 packages, between November and March.

A manager at the logistics company, which is headquartered in Atlanta, started investigating in January after noticing that Victoria's Secret packages were going missing from the Tallahassee warehouse, WTXL reports.

When Victoria's Secret customers make online purchases, the products are shipped to the logistics company in Atlanta before a company based in Tallahassee picks them up and hands them over to the US Postal Service for customer delivery.

The manager said the packages that went missing before they could delivered to customers had been assigned to both Jackson and Richardson.

The total cost of the lost products was $21,912.69.

Another woman, Jaresa Frye, 25, allegedly worked with the engaged couple and was caught trying to sell bags of the Victoria's Secret underwear on Facebook.

During her investigation, the manager said she found a Facebook post from Frye with photos of the panties in large bags that had codes on them.

She said the codes were the same ones used by the logistics company.

The manager then found that Frye was Facebook friends with Jackson and further investigation revealed that Jackson was engaged to Richardson.

One of the managers at the logistics company then flew to Tallahassee to interview Richardson at the warehouse and he allegedly confessed to stealing the items.

He is also alleged to have named Jackson and Frye as the two people helping him.

Richardson, Jackson and Frye have all been charged with dealing in stolen property. Richardson was also charged with grand theft over $20,000.