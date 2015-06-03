World News

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

  • Isaiah Kahleal Evans Caeser, 18, was arrested by authorities in North Carolina
  • Caeser allegedly killed grandmother after she urged him to return to the military
  • He went AWOL from his base in Fort Benning, Georgia earlier this month
  • Caeser allegedly used his grandmother's credit card to book a hotel room 

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:48 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 15:13 EDT, 29 April 2018

An 18-year-old Marine who went AWOL killed his grandmother after she tried to convince him to return to the military, it has been alleged.

Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina took 18-year-old Isaiah Kahleal Evans Caeser into custody after his grandmother, Sally Copeland Evans, 74, was found in Roanoke Rapids, authorities said on Friday.

Caeser was the last person to see Evans alive, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was reported missing on Thursday after family members said they hadn’t seen her for several days, according to ABC News.

Caeser is a US Marine who was stationed at a base in Fort Benning, Georgia
Caeser is a US Marine who was stationed at a base in Fort Benning, Georgia.

On April 1, he left the base without permission. He has since been wanted for desertion, according to authorities.

Family members say that Evans tried to convince her grandson to go back to the military.

After killing her, Caeser used his grandmother’s credit card to pay for a hotel room in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, authorities allege.

It was there that he was found and arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

Rocky Mount is about 45 miles away from Roanoke Rapids, where Evans’ body was discovered.

A search of his room revealed explosive material, though no bomb was found, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Caeser has been charged with murdering his grandmother. He was also served with a fugitive warrant for desertion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411. 

