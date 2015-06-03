World News

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

  • Ashton Wicker and his stepfather, Ronald Joyce, are recovering horrific injuries 
  • They were seriously injured when mobile home crushed their car during tornado
  • Seven-year-old Ashton underwent a three-hour surgery to his head and arm
  • Joyce, 45, suffered from a collapsed lung, fractured rib and gashes to his hand

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:36 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 15:01 EDT, 29 April 2018

A seven-year-old boy and his stepfather are still recovering from horrific injuries sustained after a tornado blew a mobile home on top of their car in North Carolina. 

Ronald E Joyce, 45, and his stepson, Ashton Wicker were driving along Grooms Road in Reidsville on April 15 when the incident occurred.

They were seriously injured after a mobile home rolled off its foundation and crushed their car. 

Seven-year-old Ashton Wicker and his stepfather, Ronald E Joyce (both pictured, two weeks after the accident), 45, are are still recovering from horrific injuries sustained after a tornado blew a mobile home on top of their car in North Carolina
Joyce and Ashton were driving along Grooms Road in Reidsville on April 15 when the incident occurred. They were seriously injured after a mobile home rolled off its foundation and crushed their car (pictured)
Photos show their vehicle completely smashed and surrounded by debris from the home. 

The father and son were quickly rushed to a local hospital for treatment. 

'I wasn't but two minutes from my house and it came out of nowhere. I could see it coming from the passenger side of my car, over. There was a lot of banging and all that after that and all I could think about was Ashton,' Joyce told WFMY just days after the incident.  

'I was looking back at him and he was going in and out on me. I just said, 'Ashton hold on. Don't you leave me.' 

'And I just got out of the car, got enough strength to open the door to get him out. And that's when I ran, ran with him into that house across the street,' Joyce recalled. 

Joyce suffered from a collapsed lung, fractured rib and gashes to his hand. 

According to WCNC, Joyce is still out of work until his right hand heals.   

Ashton underwent a three-hour surgery to his head and arm. His right arm is in a cast as his severed nerves heal. 

Joyce suffered from a collapsed lung, fractured rib and gashes to his hand. Ashton underwent a three-hour surgery to his head and arm. His right arm is in a cast as his severed nerves heal. The home rolled off this foundation before it crushed their vehicle 
Ashton, who loves baseball and is eager to return to his recreation team, is still on the road to recovery. His mother (pictured) says he may go back to school on Monday, but only for half days
'As long as he's okay, I'll be fine. It makes me smile just to see him. But it breaks my heart to see him like he is, but I know he's gonna be alright,' Joyce told the station.

Ashton loves baseball and is eager to return to his recreation team. 

His mother says he may go back to school on Monday, but only for half days.  

Ashton and his stepfather were injured around the same time a person was killed after two tornados tore up trees and ripped apart homes in Greensboro and Reidsville.

The victim was driving when their vehicle was struck by a tree. Hundreds of people were left without power at the time.

