Brazilian board-rider breaks the world record for the biggest wave ever

  • Rodrigo Koxa caught the 80ft monster at Nazaré in Portugal on November 8 
  • His record was confirmed on Saturday night at Big Wave Awards in California 
  • Koxa, who risked his life, said winning the award was 'the best day of my life'

By Charlie Moore For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 19:48 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 19:50 EDT, 29 April 2018

This is the incredible moment a surfer breaks the world record for the riding the biggest wave ever surfed.

Rodrigo Koxa caught the 80ft monster at Nazaré in Portugal on November 8, 2017.

His record was confirmed on Saturday night at the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards in California.

Rodrigo Koxa (pictured) caught the 80ft monster at Nazaré in Portugal on November 8, 2017
Rodrigo Koxa (pictured) caught the 80ft monster at Nazaré in Portugal on November 8, 2017

Rodrigo Koxa (pictured) caught the 80ft monster at Nazaré in Portugal on November 8, 2017

Koxa, who risked his life catching the 24-metre wave, said winning the award was 'the best day of my life.' 

The previous record was 78 feet (23.77 metres) set by Garrett McNamara in 2011.

Also at the awards, Koxa's compatriot Lucas Chianca was awarded the Best Men's Overall Performance trophy.

The 22-year-old won the Nazare Challenge earlier this year.

The Best Women's Overall Performance went to Hawaiian surfer Paige Alms for the third time in her career. 

Koxa's record was confirmed on Saturday night at the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards in California
Koxa's record was confirmed on Saturday night at the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards in California

Koxa's record was confirmed on Saturday night at the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards in California

The previous record was 78 feet (23.77 metres) set by Garrett McNamara in 2011. Pictured: Koxa rides the wave
The previous record was 78 feet (23.77 metres) set by Garrett McNamara in 2011. Pictured: Koxa rides the wave

The previous record was 78 feet (23.77 metres) set by Garrett McNamara in 2011. Pictured: Koxa rides the wave

Alms defended her Big Wave Tour crown after winning the Pe'ahi Challenge this year.

Britain's Andrew Cotton won the Wipeout of the Year award after his horror fall in Nazare, Portugal, on November 8, 2017. 

Cotton wasn't present to pick up his award as he is still recovering from the broken vertebrae that he suffered in that wipeout. 

Also at the awards, Koxa's compatriot Lucas Chianca was awarded the Best Men's Overall Performance trophy. Pictured: Koxa rides the wave
Also at the awards, Koxa's compatriot Lucas Chianca was awarded the Best Men's Overall Performance trophy. Pictured: Koxa rides the wave

Also at the awards, Koxa's compatriot Lucas Chianca was awarded the Best Men's Overall Performance trophy. Pictured: Koxa rides the wave

