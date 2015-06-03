World News

Trudeau joins mourners at a vigil to remember the 10 victims in Toronto

by 29/04/2018 23:48:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Canadians gathered in the tens of thousands on a Sunday evening in Toronto to honor those killed and injured in Monday's horrific van attack
  • A memorial service took place in Mel Lastman Square close to where the van attack took place
  • Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette and Toronto Mayor John Tory walked with crowds down Yonge Street in the city 
  • The officials followed the route the van took before it plowed into people killing 10 and injuring 16

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 22:02 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 23:48 EDT, 29 April 2018

Thousands of mourners were joined by politicians and religious leaders in Toronto on Sunday evening to remember those killed and injured when a van plowed through dozens of pedestrians along a busy street.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto's Mayor John Tory along with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard were all at the Toronto Strong vigil in the north of the city near the site of the attack.

Just before the ceremony started thousands took part in a walk of 'healing and solidarity.'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette and Toronto Mayor John Tory walk with crowds down Yonge Street in Toronto
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette and Toronto Mayor John Tory walk with crowds down Yonge Street in Toronto

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette and Toronto Mayor John Tory walk with crowds down Yonge Street in Toronto

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette lay flowers at a memorial on Yonge St. for van attack victims in Toronto, Ontario
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette lay flowers at a memorial on Yonge St. for van attack victims in Toronto, Ontario

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette lay flowers at a memorial on Yonge St. for van attack victims in Toronto, Ontario

Trudeau laid flowers at a vigil at Mel Lastman Square for van attack victims 
Trudeau laid flowers at a vigil at Mel Lastman Square for van attack victims 

Trudeau laid flowers at a vigil at Mel Lastman Square for van attack victims 

Mourners gather for a vigil to pay their respect to the victims of Monday's van attack
Mourners gather for a vigil to pay their respect to the victims of Monday's van attack

Mourners gather for a vigil to pay their respect to the victims of Monday's van attack

A mourner attends a vigil in memory of victims of a van attack in north Toronto, Ontario
A mourner attends a vigil in memory of victims of a van attack in north Toronto, Ontario

A mourner attends a vigil in memory of victims of a van attack in north Toronto, Ontario

The event, which was broadcast live across the nation, featured a stage lined with ten candles ¿ one for each victim
The event, which was broadcast live across the nation, featured a stage lined with ten candles ¿ one for each victim

The event, which was broadcast live across the nation, featured a stage lined with ten candles — one for each victim

The "Toronto Strong" event, held in the city's Mel Lastman Square, included Christian choirs and Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist, Christian and Muslim speakers
The "Toronto Strong" event, held in the city's Mel Lastman Square, included Christian choirs and Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist, Christian and Muslim speakers

The 'Toronto Strong' event, held in the city's Mel Lastman Square, included Christian choirs and Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist, Christian and Muslim speakers

People braved the freezing cold temperatures to come out and say prayers for the victims
People braved the freezing cold temperatures to come out and say prayers for the victims

People braved the freezing cold temperatures to come out and say prayers for the victims

The route followed last Monday's attack that say 10 people lose their lives and more than a dozen injured.

One volunteer for the event said around 200 people worked to prepare for tens of thousands of mourners to show up to the vigil.

Kevin Joachin said volunteering was an opportunity to give back to the community after it suffered through the tragedy.

'It's been a great help so far — just by the numbers, the support, the encouragement,' said Joachin to The Canadian Press.

Members of Toronto fire department show their respects at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square in Toronto for the victims of the van attack before a vigil
Members of Toronto fire department show their respects at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square in Toronto for the victims of the van attack before a vigil

Members of Toronto fire department show their respects at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square in Toronto for the victims of the van attack before a vigil

Even before the planned events, some gathered at the square to pay tribute, leaving bouquets of flowers, hand-written posters and votive candles
Even before the planned events, some gathered at the square to pay tribute, leaving bouquets of flowers, hand-written posters and votive candles

Even before the planned events, some gathered at the square to pay tribute, leaving bouquets of flowers, hand-written posters and votive candles

A wall of flowers and candles was arrayed in a makeshift memorial in the square. City police estimated as many as 25,000 attended
A wall of flowers and candles was arrayed in a makeshift memorial in the square. City police estimated as many as 25,000 attended

A wall of flowers and candles was arrayed in a makeshift memorial in the square. City police estimated as many as 25,000 attended

A woman places coronations before a vigil at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square
A woman places coronations before a vigil at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square

A woman places coronations before a vigil at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square

Candles surround a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square
Candles surround a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square

Candles surround a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square

 The city had said earlier that it expected upwards of 25,000 people at the vigil
 The city had said earlier that it expected upwards of 25,000 people at the vigil

 The city had said earlier that it expected upwards of 25,000 people at the vigil

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked with crowds down Yonge Street
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked with crowds down Yonge Street

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked with crowds down Yonge Street

Thousands of mourners were joined by politicians and religious leaders in north Toronto on Sunday evening
Thousands of mourners were joined by politicians and religious leaders in north Toronto on Sunday evening

Thousands of mourners were joined by politicians and religious leaders in north Toronto on Sunday evening

By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised more than $1.7 million
By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised more than $1.7 million

By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised more than $1.7 million

People attend a vigil remembering the victims of last week's deadly van attack
People attend a vigil remembering the victims of last week's deadly van attack

People attend a vigil remembering the victims of last week's deadly van attack

Alex Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder
Alex Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Alex Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

'Today's event is a great demonstration not just to the community here, but to Toronto that we are strong, and we will move forward together.' 

'It's amazing how on this one stretch of street, so many people are connected and affected by it,' said Jennifer Ludlow, who attended the march along with her church.

''To come together as a large group really does bring us all together, and shows us there is hope on the other side.'

A number of people spoke at the event including rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk. 

'I wanted to contribute in a way that will let people know that we are all in this together and that we need to stick together,' said Rabbi Eva Goldfinger.

'I think a lot of people that are going to be coming want to feel like they're not alone, so I think that they will feel that sense of community.' 

Victim Dorothy Sewell
Victim Dorothy Sewell
Victim Chul Min 'Eddie' Kang
Victim Chul Min 'Eddie' Kang

Beloved grandmother, Dorothy Sewell (left), 80, and chef, Chul Min 'Eddie' Kang (right), have been identified as two of the victims from the horrifying van attack in Toronto 

Investment analyst, Anne Marie D'Amico (pictured), 20, was the first casualty of the van attack to be identified after the notification of her next of kin
Investment analyst, Anne Marie D'Amico (pictured), 20, was the first casualty of the van attack to be identified after the notification of her next of kin
Munir Najjar, a Jordanian national in his eighties, was also killed in the attack on Monday
Munir Najjar, a Jordanian national in his eighties, was also killed in the attack on Monday

Investment analyst, Anne Marie D'Amico (pictured), 20, was the first casualty of the van attack to be identified. Munir Najjar, a Jordanian national in his eighties, was also killed in the attack on Monday

Renuka Amarasingha, a single mother to a young child, was also identified as one of the fatalities
Renuka Amarasingha, a single mother to a young child, was also identified as one of the fatalities

Renuka Amarasingha, a single mother to a young child, was also identified as one of the fatalities

Muslim and Jewish people pose together for a photo at a vigil remembering the victims of the deadly van attack
Muslim and Jewish people pose together for a photo at a vigil remembering the victims of the deadly van attack

Muslim and Jewish people pose together for a photo at a vigil remembering the victims of the deadly van attack

Two women burst into tears at the makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square
Two women burst into tears at the makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square

Two women burst into tears at the makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square

Before the vigil, thousands took part in what was billed as a walk of "healing and solidarity," roughly following the route of last Monday's attack
Before the vigil, thousands took part in what was billed as a walk of "healing and solidarity," roughly following the route of last Monday's attack

Before the vigil, thousands took part in what was billed as a walk of 'healing and solidarity,' roughly following the route of last Monday's attack

One volunteer said around 200 people worked to prepare for tens of thousands of mourners and officials to show up
One volunteer said around 200 people worked to prepare for tens of thousands of mourners and officials to show up

One volunteer said around 200 people worked to prepare for tens of thousands of mourners and officials to show up

The square echoed with thousands of people singing O Canada as the end of the event drew to a close Sunday night
The square echoed with thousands of people singing O Canada as the end of the event drew to a close Sunday night

The square echoed with thousands of people singing O Canada as the end of the event drew to a close Sunday night

A woman holds a candle at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square to remember victims
A woman holds a candle at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square to remember victims

A woman holds a candle at a makeshift memorial in Mel Lastman Square to remember victims

Family members of the victims attend a vigil remembering the victims of a deadly van attack
Family members of the victims attend a vigil remembering the victims of a deadly van attack

Family members of the victims attend a vigil remembering the victims of a deadly van attack

At the square where the vigil was held, many gathered to pay tribute leaving bouquets of flowers, cards and candles. 

On Friday, officials released the names of all eight women and two men who were killed in the incident.

They ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan. 

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ontario has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and Toronto Mayor John Tory, right greet Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at the vigil
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and Toronto Mayor John Tory, right greet Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at the vigil

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and Toronto Mayor John Tory, right greet Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at the vigil

Trudeau was at the square just before 6 p.m., signing a book of condolences
Trudeau was at the square just before 6 p.m., signing a book of condolences

Trudeau was at the square just before 6 p.m., signing a book of condolences

Canadians gathered in the tens of thousands on a crisp Sunday evening in Toronto to honor those killed and injured in Monday's horrific van attack
Canadians gathered in the tens of thousands on a crisp Sunday evening in Toronto to honor those killed and injured in Monday's horrific van attack

Canadians gathered in the tens of thousands on a crisp Sunday evening in Toronto to honor those killed and injured in Monday's horrific van attack

The City of Toronto and interfaith groups co-hosted the vigil at Mel Lastman Square. The vigil started at 7 p.m.
The City of Toronto and interfaith groups co-hosted the vigil at Mel Lastman Square. The vigil started at 7 p.m.

The City of Toronto and interfaith groups co-hosted the vigil at Mel Lastman Square. The vigil started at 7 p.m.

A work crew in protective clothing cleans a sidewalk a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario
A work crew in protective clothing cleans a sidewalk a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario

A work crew in protective clothing cleans a sidewalk a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario

People sign a memorial after a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto, killing at least 10 people
People sign a memorial after a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto, killing at least 10 people

People sign a memorial after a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto, killing at least 10 people

The front end damage of the van that the driver used to hit several pedestrians in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday
The front end damage of the van that the driver used to hit several pedestrians in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday

The front end damage of the van that the driver used to hit several pedestrians in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station