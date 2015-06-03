Trudeau joins mourners at a vigil to remember the 10 victims in Toronto

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 22:02 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 23:48 EDT, 29 April 2018

Thousands of mourners were joined by politicians and religious leaders in Toronto on Sunday evening to remember those killed and injured when a van plowed through dozens of pedestrians along a busy street.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto's Mayor John Tory along with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard were all at the Toronto Strong vigil in the north of the city near the site of the attack.

Just before the ceremony started thousands took part in a walk of 'healing and solidarity.'

The route followed last Monday's attack that say 10 people lose their lives and more than a dozen injured.

One volunteer for the event said around 200 people worked to prepare for tens of thousands of mourners to show up to the vigil.

Kevin Joachin said volunteering was an opportunity to give back to the community after it suffered through the tragedy.

'It's been a great help so far — just by the numbers, the support, the encouragement,' said Joachin to The Canadian Press.

By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised more than $1.7 million

Alex Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

'Today's event is a great demonstration not just to the community here, but to Toronto that we are strong, and we will move forward together.'

'It's amazing how on this one stretch of street, so many people are connected and affected by it,' said Jennifer Ludlow, who attended the march along with her church.

''To come together as a large group really does bring us all together, and shows us there is hope on the other side.'

A number of people spoke at the event including rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk.

'I wanted to contribute in a way that will let people know that we are all in this together and that we need to stick together,' said Rabbi Eva Goldfinger.

'I think a lot of people that are going to be coming want to feel like they're not alone, so I think that they will feel that sense of community.'

Beloved grandmother, Dorothy Sewell (left), 80, and chef, Chul Min 'Eddie' Kang (right), have been identified as two of the victims from the horrifying van attack in Toronto

Investment analyst, Anne Marie D'Amico (pictured), 20, was the first casualty of the van attack to be identified. Munir Najjar, a Jordanian national in his eighties, was also killed in the attack on Monday

Renuka Amarasingha, a single mother to a young child, was also identified as one of the fatalities

At the square where the vigil was held, many gathered to pay tribute leaving bouquets of flowers, cards and candles.

On Friday, officials released the names of all eight women and two men who were killed in the incident.

They ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ontario has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

