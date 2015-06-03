Prince William and Kate Middleton mark seventh wedding anniversary

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Kate Middleton and Prince William mark their seventh wedding anniversary today, with Kensington Palace sharing a throwback picture online to celebrate.

The picture of the big day on April 29, 2011, shows the royal couple driving down the Mall in an open-top retro car bearing the registration 'JU5T WED'.

The official Instagram account for the palace uploaded the picture with the caption: 'Seven years ago today - thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!'

William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey and 36 million people tuned in to watch the day unfold live.

The anniversary comes just days after the Duke and Duchess welcomed Prince Louis Arthur Charles, their third child.

The traditional anniversary theme for seven years is either wool or copper, usually leading couples to exchange clothing or kitchenware.

William and Kate received a flurry of support online, with royalists posting messages in honour of the anniversary.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey

Writing on Twitter, one fan of the pair said: 'Happy Wedding Anniversary to Kate and William. Have a wonderful day. God bless you both on your new baby Son Prince Louis.'

Another wrote: 'If you need a reason to smile today, it’s William and Kate’s anniversary.'

Their latest child is the fifth in line to the throne and was named after Louis Mountbatten, Prince Philip's much-loved uncle who the IRA killed in a 1979 bombing.