Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

Published: 11:24 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 03:40 EDT, 30 April 2018

Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez shut down Kanye West after he branded her 'my hero' and shaved his head in tribute to her.

West posted a photo of the student who survived the massacre of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Twitter on Saturday and wrote: 'my hero Emma Gonzalez.'

He then shared another photo of himself with a shaved head - similar to Gonzalez - and captioned the pic: 'inspired by Emma.'

Gonzalez, 19, who has been campaigning for gun control measures, replied with her own photo, posting on Twitter: 'my hero James Shaw Jr'.

James Shaw Jr wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman who killed four at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, preventing possible further deaths.

In Gonzalez's photo, Shaw is carrying his daughter and wearing a bandage from an injury sustained from the fight. He has since raised more than $183,000 for the victims.

Gonzalez, 19 (far right), has been campaigning for gun control measures, since the massacre of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

West has sparked controversy with his comments about the president, in which he referred to Trump as his 'brother' and showed off his signed Make America Great Again baseball cap.

Trump once again praised West after the rapper declared his support for the Republican.

‘Kanye West gets it - when he sees African American unemployment is the lowest in history, you know, people are watching,’ Trump told a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday.

The singer, who is known by the nickname Yeezus, also released a surprise track addressing his recent comments praising Trump.

Photos of the rapper on Friday show him with longer, bleached hair, as he attended Chrissy Teigen's baby shower. He also took a selfie with John Legend after the friends put aside their differences in the wake of the rapper's tweets about President Donald Trump

On Friday, the president tweeted that West had done a 'great service to the Black Community'

The song, Ye vs. the People, is a collaboration with rapper T.I. in which the Chicago-born rapper is defending his recent political Twitter rants, while T.I. appears to represent the voices of West's fans and famous friends who have been on edge in light of his public support of Trump.

West's song was was released Friday night, just hours after the rapper trolled the internet with the song Lift Yourself - which lacked in lyricism.

He starts the song saying: 'I know Obama was Heaven-sent/ But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be President,' and continues going back and forth with T.I.

West even raps about his recent sporting of his signed MAGA hat, saying: 'Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin' for the people/Actually wearin' the hat'll show people that we're equal.'