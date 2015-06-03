White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:49 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 03:32 EDT, 30 April 2018

The president of the White House Correspondents' Association has apologized for Michelle Wolf's 'divisive' monologue - but the comedian defiantly mocked them for saying her act was not 'in the spirit of the mission.'

Wolf's lewd monologue at Saturday night's dinner savaged numerous members of Donald Trump's team, including personal attacks on press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway.

In a statement on Saturday, President Margaret Talev responded to the outrage that followed Wolf's act, which included comments about Mike Pence and a joke about abortion that stunned the audience.

'Last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,' Talev said.

'Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of the mission,' she added.

But the comedian, who has a Netflix series debuting next month, lapped up the criticism and attention.

'Not in the spirit of the mission' she boasted in an Instagram post shortly after Talev released her statement.

The controversy has thrown the future of the iconic dinner into doubt, after President Donald Trump boycotted the event for the second year in a row and Wolf's smutty act drew backlash from both liberals and conservatives.

White House Correspondents' Association President Margaret Talev (seen Saturday night) says that Wolf's raunchy routine was 'not in the spirit of the mission' for the group

Margaret Talev full statement on controversial WHCA dinner Dear Members: I want to tell you how much your kind words meant to me following my personal remarks at last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner about the roots of my belief in journalism's essential role. I have also heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer's monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission. Oliver Knox, who will take over this summer as our president, and I, recognize these concerns and are committed to hearing from members on your views on the format of the dinner going forward. Last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of the mission. Every day we are working hard to advocate for our members and ensure coverage that benefits the public, and the dinner is an important opportunity to highlight and maintain our essential work. The White House Correspondents' Association remains dedicated to that mission. Margaret Talev

Wolf, who has a Netflix series debuting next month, lapped up the criticism and attention

Talev, after drawing backlash all day over her decision to book Wolf for the dinner, quickly drew opposing criticism over her statement distancing the association from Wolf's act.

'Uh... This statement is as cringeworthy as any joke ever told at a #WHCD,' wrote MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff on Twitter. 'The First Amendment is cool to celebrate and embrace, except when it's not, I guess. No wonder Americans don't trust the media.'

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who was in attendance at the dinner after spurring her own controversy last year by posing with a fake severed Trump head, spent much of Sunday on Twitter championing Wolf and hammering any critics of her performance.

'This is such bulls**t!' she said in response to Talev's statement. Griffin added that Wolf 'told some jokes and you condemn her? You are a bunch of enablers.'

Wolf's routine at the association's annual dinner on Saturday was raunchy and controversial.

'My only regret is that, to some extent, those 15 minutes are now defining four hours of what was a really wonderful, unifying night,' Talev said in an interview with CNN's Reliable Sources on Sunday morning.

Comedian Michelle Wolf (pictured) delivered harsh personal attacks on White House staffers present, including jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appearance

Even though she walked through the mic check, Talev, who booked the comedian, said she had no prior knowledge of Wolf's material.

'It's a night about free speech, so by tradition we do not vet their monologue, we do not censor it, we don't even see it,' she said.

Talev posted a picture on Twitter of Wolf during a mic check on Saturday afternoon, but said in the tweet and the interview that she hadn't heard any jokes during rehearsal.

'I did sneak down to the rehearsal and walk through, just in case, but she wouldn't give anything up,' she told CNN.

Talev raised eyebrows on Sunday morning with a tweet thanking Alyssa Farah, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.

It came just a half hour after a tweet from Farah that thanked Talev for doing an 'excellent job' at the dinner but also added: 'Sad a classless, unfunny comedian distracted from the real purpose of the night: celebrating the 1st Amendment.'

Farah also tweeted minutes later that Wolf was 'outta her league' attacking New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

It wasn't clear which remark Talev was responding to. Talev did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Sunday evening.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Many were shocked at Wolf's harsh remarks about Sanders' appearance

'My aim, in the way I sought to put together the program, was to build a spirit of unity in that room, to rally around journalism and why it's important,' Talev told CNN.

'And I worked really hard to do that with my own speech and with the selection of guests.'

Wolf's performance drew sharp criticism from those who thought it was shockingly crude.

Poll Do you think Michelle Wolf's jokes at the Correspondents' dinner went too far? Yes, they were tasteless 3970 votes

No, they were funny 1443 votes Now share your opinion

As well, some journalists felt the harsh partisan tone undermined the goal of objectivity and neutrality in the press.

'Unfortunately, I don't think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight,' tweeted Peter Baker of the New York Times, which does not participate in the dinner on principle.

Jeff Zeleny of CNN replied in agreement with Baker: 'So much important and amazing journalism this year -- that should be the focus, when truth matters and is needed more than ever. It was an embarrassment in the room and surely to the audience at home.'

Others took exception in particular to Wolf's attacks on Sanders as the press secretary sat feet away, including mocking her appearance and calling her one of the 'white women who disappoint other white women'.

'Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable,' tweeted MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski. 'I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology.'