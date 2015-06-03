Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

By Alex Green For Mailonline

Published: 07:51 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:00 EDT, 30 April 2018

A rocking chair specially designed to help President John F Kennedy with his chronic back pain has been sold for $90,000 at auction.

The unique piece was used by JFK during his time in the White House to alleviate his excruciating lower back pain.

His physician, Dr Janet Travell, tailored the chair to his exact measurements and medical requirements.

President John F. Kennedy's rocking chair (pictured in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House) was sold last week

The rocking chair (pictured left and right) was designed to alleviate John F Kennedy's chronic back pain, which plagued him throughout his college, military and political careers

JFK was so fond of his bespoke chair he was painted sitting in it. Pictured: An oil painting by William Franklin Draper following a sketch in 1962

The late-President used the rocking chair to relieve back pain he sustained during World War 2.

He was also regularly administered Novocain injections and vapocoolant sprays, and took up swimming.

He had multiple failed surgeries and was eventually forced to wear a restrictive back brace.

Attached by upholstery nails to the underside of one arm of the chair is the business card of Larry Arata - who Jackie Kennedy recruited from Hyannis, Massachusetts to work as the White House upholsterer.

George Bush Jr, who served as the 43rd President of the US, used a pair of eyeglasses which were sold at the auction last week

George Bush Sr, the 41 President, also used a pair of eyeglasses which went up for sale at LA-based Nate D Sanders

Republican Ronald Reagan, who passed away in 2004, used the pair of eyeglasses during his time in the White House

Richard Nixon's thick-rimmed eyeglasses were also sold at auction last week in Los Angeles

The orange-brown piece was gifted by Jackie Kennedy to New York City Mayor Ed Koch in December 1984 on his 60th birthday - 21 years after her husband was shot and killed.

The historic piece was sold by LA auctioneers Nate D Sanders last week.

Sold alongside the chair were nine pairs of eyeglasses belonging to nine presidents.

They were previously owned by former Presidents Truman, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, G. Bush, Clinton and G.W. Bush, selling for $31,500.

