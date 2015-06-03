World News

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

  • 11-year-old tigress delivered two male and three female cubs in Heilongjiang
  • The new mother has been eating up to 20 eggs mixed with goat’s milk per meal
  • The star breeder has given birth to more than 20 offspring since 2011

By Kelsey Cheng For Mailonline

Published: 07:57 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:00 EDT, 30 April 2018

An 11-year-old Siberian tigress has given birth to quintuplets in a breeding centre in north-east China.

A video released by CGTN shows the mother staying close to her cubs and nursing them at the Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Hailin City in Heilongjiang province.

The cubs - two male and three female - were also seen sleeping and playing together.  

The newborn cubs - two male and three female - were also seen sleeping and playing together
The family is currently in good health, according to the report.

Staff members of the breeding centre were also seen bottle-feeding the cubs as well as preparing large meals for the mother.

The tigress has been consuming as many as 20 eggs mixed with goat's milk per meal to keep up the strength to nurse her cubs.

The mother stays close to her cubs at the Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Hailin City
A staff member bottle-feeds one of the newborn cubs at the breeding centre
The Siberian tigress and the five newborn cubs are reported to be in good health
She is the centre's star breeder and has produced more than 20 offspring since 2011, delivering quadruplets in 2014 and and another set of quintuplets in 2015.

Also known as the Manchurian tiger, the Siberian tiger is one of the world's most endangered species, with less than 500 of them in the wild, according to the report.

These big rare cats have been facing unrelenting pressures from poaching, retaliatory killings and habitat loss, driving them to the brink of extinction, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). 

They are known to reach up to 20 years of age in the wild and range across Siberia in Russia and in China's northeast region.

A staff feeds one of the Siberian cubs with milk at the Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center
