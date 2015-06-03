World News

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

  • Two men diced with death while trying to light a charcoal stove in Thailand
  • The men pour thinner to light the stove but almost erupted into flames
  • The men were uninjured while a number of nearby vehicles were undamaged
  • The incident happened metres away from a busy road on April 20 in Bangkok

By Kylie Stevens For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:27 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 07:59 EDT, 30 April 2018

This horrifying video shows how not to light a charcoal stove.

Two men diced with death and should consider themselves very lucky to walk away uninjured after they almost erupted into flames while trying to light a charcoal stove.

After several unsuccessful attempts to light the stove, one of the men believes adding paint thinner will do the trick.

It does, but it almost has catastrophic consequences as huge flames erupt. 

The men were uninjured while a number of vehicles within close proximity were undamaged as huge flames erupt
The incident happened metres away from a busy road on April 20 in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok.  

The men were uninjured while a number of vehicles within close proximity were undamaged.

'A guy tried to ignite a charcoal stove but he couldn't,' a description on the YouTube video states.

'His friend decides to help but he poured thinners on the stove which ignited quickly and got burn. Luckily his friends were quick to help and no one was badly injured.'

After several unsuccessful attempts to light the stove, one of the men believes adding thinner will do the trick
The 55 second video has been viewed more than 300 times within four hours since being posted on Monday.

'That made my day,' one woman commented.  

Earlier this month, a man suffered gruesome injuries when he threw a bucket of 'home-made pyrotechnic mix' into a barbecue at his western Sydney home.

The flames spat back and engulfed him in a fireball, which caused severe burns.

The incident happened metres away from a busy road on April 20 in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok
