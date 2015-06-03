World News

Meghan Markle photos show what life was like for her growing up

  • The candid photograph show a happy-go-lucky Meghan posing with her friends as a child
  • One playful snap shows Prince Harry's fiancee, now 36, messing around with pals at school 
  • Another shows her on stage - proving how the Suits star's acting ambitions developed early on

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

Published: 09:26 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 11:13 EDT, 30 April 2018

Intimate snaps from Meghan Markle's photo album have given an insight into what life was really like for her growing up in California.

The pictures suggest Prince Harry's fiancée, now 36, dreamed of becoming a princess from an early age, with one showing her wearing a fairytale frock at a fancy dress party.

The candid photographs also show the former actress looking relaxed at school with friends while dressed in her uniform, which consisted of a white polo top and navy skirt. 

One playful snap shows Meghan covering her eyes while sitting on the floor with school friends, while another shows her on stage - demonstrating how her acting ambitions also developed early on.

The new photos come after other remarkable snaps showed a teenage Meghan, then aged 15, posing outside Buckingham Palace - where she would one day meet the Queen. 

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at the pictures that show how a happy-go-lucky Meghan grew up to be a princess...

A young Meghan (centre) dressed up as a princess while at a fancy dress party with friends while growing up in California
The candid photographs show Meghan (pictured left, with a friend) looking relaxed while at school, wearing her uniform 
Meghan is seen posing with friends at a Class Of 1993 party, when she would have been around 12 years old 
The royal bride-to-be is seen beaming widely as she poses with a friend while on a theme park train ride as a child 
A playful Meghan (pictured centre) is seen covering her eyes while larking about with her friends at school 
A young Meghan (wearing a lilac top) was not the one wearing the crown in this snap taken at a friend's birthday party
Meghan is seen proudly riding a pony in this sweet photograph while dressed in a denim shirt and matching jeans 
The Suits star's acting ambitions were evident from a young age, as shown by this picture of Meghan (far left) on stage 
Meghan seemed to enjoy dressing up even as a young child, wearing a bright pink polka dot dress in this childhood snap 
A fresh-faced Meghan (centre, back) is seen smiling for the camera while on a group trip with her close friends
Meghan's simple outfit, consisting of a green T-shirt with shorts, is far from the glamorous ensembles she is often seen in now 
A smiling Meghan is seen enjoying a milkshake while out at a restaurant with friends in this sweet childhood picture 
A photograph of Meghan as a teenager shows her wearing a fitted red dress and make-up, while at an event with friends
A glamorous-looking Meghan (far right) appears to be wearing a Bindi in this photograph of her with friends 
A remarkable picture shows Meghan (far left with friend Ninaki Priddy, centre) posing outside Buckingham Palace aged 15 
Another holiday snap shows Meghan visiting the Louvre during a trip to Paris when she was a teenager 
Meghan is pictured here with her mother Doria on her graduation day at Northwestern University in Illinois 
Meghan, wearing a black slip dress, is seen showing off her dance moves while at a party in this glamorous shot 
Another snap shows Meghan enjoying a glass of champagne while at Soho House in West Hollywood. Meghan is believed to have first met Harry at Dean Street Townhouse, which is also owned by the Soho House brand 
The former actress (pictured second from right) is also seen showing off her style in this floral dress while out for dinner 
The photographs show how Meghan's close circle of friends was clearly very important to her while growing up 
A number of the snaps show Meghan, who would later rise to fame in Suits, surrounded by her female friends
Meghan was pictured in a yellow bikini with mother Doria (far right) in Jamaica, before marrying ex-husband Trevor Engelson 
