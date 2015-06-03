Juror says Bill Cosby's own deposition convinced him he was guilty

Juror says Bill Cosby's own deposition convinced him he was guiltyby Richard Bailey 30/04/2018 12:19:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Harrison Snyder revealed it was Cosby's deposition that led to guilty verdict
- The 22-year-old juror said he believed Cosby was guilty because of his admission
- Cosby, 80, admitted to giving Quaaludes to women to have sex with them
- Snyder said he had no doubt the jury made the right decision in convicting Cosby last week on three counts of aggravated indecent assault
- He also said that when victim Andrea Constand took the stand, he believed her
- Snyder said he also believed the other five women who testified against Cosby
By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com and Associated Press
Published: 08:14 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 11:37 EDT, 30 April 2018
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case has revealed that it may have been the comedian's own words that sealed his fate.
Harrison Snyder said in an interview with Good Morning America that it 'wasn't an open and shut case'.
'I think it was his deposition, really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them,' Snyder said as the reason jurors believed he was guilty.
Juror Harrison Snyder (pictured), 22, has revealed that it may have been Bill Cosby's own words that sealed his fate after the comedian admitted to drugging women in order to have sex with them
The 22-year-old said he had no doubt the jury made the right decision in convicting Cosby (pictured on April 26) on Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault
'He stated that he gave these drugs to other women. He said it himself that he used drugs on other women.'
The 22-year-old said he had no doubt the jury made the right decision in convicting Cosby on Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
NBC's Today show said Monday that the Cosby jury issued a statement saying its decision was not influenced in any way by factors other than what was seen and heard in the courtroom.
They said race and the #MeToo movement were never discussed. Snyder, who was the youngest member of the jury, also said he knew nothing about the #MeToo movement.
'I only found about it after I got home and looked online to see what everything was,' Snyder told ABC News. 'I didn't even know about the #MeToo movement.'
He also claims he didn't know much about the 80-year-old comedian before the trial and knew nothing of the allegations.
'I really didn't know a lot. I knew he was an actor. I knew that he did The Cosby Show.'I never watched The Cosby Show. I'm a little too young for that,' Snyder said.
A mistrial was declared in Cosby's case in June 2017 for the aggravated indecent assault of 44-year-old Andrea Constand.
The former director of operations for the women's basketball team of Philadelphia's Temple University, of which Cosby was a notable trustee, had said that Cosby - a man whom she regarded as her friend and mentor - drugged and sexually assaulted her in his home in the Philadelphia suburbs in 2004.
Cosby was arraigned in 2015 and released on a $1million bail.
Andrea Constand (center) the former director of operations for the women's basketball team of Temple University, had said that Cosby - a man whom she regarded as her friend and mentor - drugged and sexually assaulted her in his home in the Philadelphia suburbs in 2004
Cosby is pictured leaving the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman on Thursday
EXCERPTS FROM BILL COSBY'S DEPOSITION IN CIVIL SUIT 2005-2006
The following exchanges between Cosby and Constand lawyer Dolores Troiani took place in 2005 and 2006. They are excerpted for brevity and to delete legal squabbling and repetition.
[On Andrea Constand]
Q. When did you first develop a romantic interest in Andrea?
A. Probably the first time I saw her (at Temple's arena).
[On the night in question]
Q: Can you tell me ... what you recall of the night in which you gave the pills to Andrea?
A: Andrea came to the house. I called her. ... We talked about Temple University. We talked about her position. And then I went upstairs and I got three pills. I brought them down. They are the equivalent of one and a half. The reason why I gave them and offered them to Andrea, which she took after examining them, was because she was talking about stress.
[Cosby describes a several-minute sexual encounter that followed.]
Q: So, you're not telling us that you verbally asked her for permission?
A: I didn't say it verbally, I said. The action is my hand on her midriff, which is skin. I'm not lifting any clothing up. This is, I don't remember fully what it is, but it's there and I can feel. I got her skin and it's just above the hand and it's just above where you can go under the pants.
Q: Then what happens?
A: I don't hear her say anything. And I don't feel her say anything. And so I continue and I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped.
[Troiani asks Cosby about a phone call a year later between Cosby and Constand's mother, Gianni Constand, who told him something was wrong with her daughter, who was also on the line.]
Q: What was the thing that you did not want to talk about?
A: I didn't want to talk about, 'What did you give her?'
Q: Why?
A: Because we're over the telephone and I'm not sending anything [the pill bottle] over the mail and I'm not giving away anything.
Q: Why didn't you simply tell her ... that you had given her daughter an over-the-counter drug called Benadryl?
A: I'm not going to argue with somebody's mother who is accusing me of something. And then when I apologize she says to me, 'That's all I wanted to know, Bill.' ... And I'm apologizing because I'm thinking this is a dirty old man with a young girl. I apologized. I said to the mother it was digital penetration.
Q: When she sat here and cried (Constand, during her deposition), how did you feel?
A: I think Andrea is a liar and I know she's a liar because I was there.
[Cosby testified that he had gotten quaaludes from his doctor in Los Angeles in the 1970s. He said he was given seven prescriptions for the now-banned sedative, ostensibly for a sore back.]
Q: Why didn't you ever take the quaaludes?
A: Because I used them.
Q: For what?
A: The same as a person would say, 'Have a drink.'
Q: You gave them to other people?
A: Yes.
Q: Did you believe at that time that it was illegal for you to dispense those drugs?
A: Yes.
Q: How did [the doctor] know that you didn't plan to use [them]?
A: What was happening at that time was that, that was, quaaludes happen to be the drug that kids, young people were using to party with and there were times when I wanted to have them just in case.
Q: When you got the quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?
A. Yes.
[Cosby acknowledges having a sexual relationship with accuser Therese (Picking) Serignese starting around 1976, when she was 19. Serignese, who has gone public with her accusations, has said the first time she met Cosby at a Las Vegas hotel in 1976, he gave her quaaludes and a glass of water before they had sex.]
Q: Did you give her quaaludes?
A: Yes.
Q: What effect did the quaaludes have on her?
A: She became in those days what was called high.
Q: She said that she believes she was not in the position to consent to intercourse after you gave her the drug. Do you believe that is correct?
A: I don't know. ... How many years ago are we talking about? 197(6)? ... I meet Ms. Picking in Las Vegas. She meets me backstage. I give her quaaludes. We then have sex.
Q: Why didn't you ever take them yourself?
A: I get sleepy.
Q: How would you know that if you never took them?
A: Quaaludes happen to be a depressant. I have had surgery and while being given pills that block the nervous system, in particular the areas of muscle, the back, I found that I get sleepy and I want to stay awake.
Q: Is that why you don't drink alcohol?
A: Exactly.
[Cosby says that while he was filming one of his sitcoms, a modeling agency would send 'five or six' models to his studio each week. He says he would give the struggling, young actresses 'a very, very good meal.' He describes a sexual encounter he had with one of them in 2000.]
Q: She says that just days after ... she told you that she did not drink, you told her to come over to [your townhouse] and served her amaretto. Do you recall serving her amaretto?
A: No.
Q: That you told her to sit next to you on the couch and that you put your arm around her and began massaging her shoulder and arms suggestively. Did that occur? ... This occurred sometime after you met her parents.
A: I need clarification on time.
Q: She's 17 and I believe throughout the time she knows you she becomes 18 or 19.
Q: On a later occasion you had her masturbate you with lotion. Did that ever happen?
A: Yes.
Q: (She) used the lotion to rub your penis and make you ejaculate?
A: Bingo.
[Cosby is also asked about a young actress who filed a complaint with New York police that never led to charges. She is named in the deposition but has not gone public with her account and has not returned messages left with family members over the past year. The AP does not identify sexual-assault accusers without their consent]
Q: Do you recall saying that you had threatened to sue the National Enquirer for printing [her] story?
A: Yes.
Q: Do you remember how old she was when she worked on the television show?
A: About 19.
Q: Did you ever develop a romantic interest in [her]?
A: Yes. .... I called her, talked to her.
Q: What did you talk about?
A: I believe, this has been a long time, her twin sister, her brother, their education.
Q: What did you tell her was the reason why you were inviting her into the house?
A: Her career.
[On the 19-year-old's second visit]
A: I fed her dinner, gave her three drinks. We went then to the living room. We went through acting, elementary moves. We then went to the sofa. We laid down together. I was behind her.
Q: Was she lying down or sitting up?
A: No, she was down.
Q: Did she fall asleep?
A: Yes.
Q: What did you do when she fell asleep?
A: I got up.
Q: Did you engage in any type of sexual contact with her while you were on the couch?
A: No.
Q. Are you aware that the woman's statement was that on the night of the dinner at your New York townhouse, 'At some point Cosby and the woman were sitting on a sofa and Cosby was massaging her back?'
A: Yes.
Q: 'Cosby then lowered his pants in an effort to receive oral sex?'
A: 'In an effort to receive oral sex,' that did not happen.
Q: 'The woman rebuffed Cosby's advances and was immediately sent home, driven by Cosby's driver?'
A: And that is not true.
[Cosby is asked about educational trusts he offered Constand and others, through his foundation or otherwise.]
Q: How would [the money to Constand] come?
A: It would come through our writing a check.
Q: And our being who?
A: The family.
Q: Would your wife know about that?
A: My wife would not know it was because Andrea and I had had sex and that Andrea was now very, very upset and that she decided that she would like to go to school or whatever.
Q: How would you explain to your wife that you were giving this personally as opposed to using the foundation?
A: I would say to her that there is a person I would like to help.
[In paying Therese Serignese, Cosby acknowledges the money would flow through his representatives at the William Morris agency.]
Q: So, was the purpose of that to disguise -
A: Yes.
Q: I have to finish my question. Was [this] to disguise that you were paying money to Therese?
A: Yes.
Q: Who were you preventing from knowing that?
A: Mrs. Cosby.
[Cosby was asked by Constand's lawyer about granting an exclusive interview to the National Enquirer in 2005 in exchange for the tabloid agreeing not to publish a story about accuser Beth Ferrier, who has gone public as another accuser attached to Constand's lawsuit.]
Q: What is your understanding of the agreement that you had with the National Enquirer?
A: I would give them an exclusive story, my words.
Q: What would they give you in return?
A: They would not print ... Beth's story.
Q: Did you ever think that if Beth Ferrier's story was printed in the National Enquirer that would make the public believe that maybe Andrea (Constand) was also telling the truth?
A: Exactly.
Q: So that you knew when [your] article was printed ... that you had to make the public believe that Andrea was not telling the truth?
A: Yes.
Accused of offering Constand three blue pills of dubious provenance that rendered her unconscious before he digitally penetrated her and sexually assaulted her without her consent, Cosby's best case scenario and defense first time round was that he was a philandering husband, pathologically unfaithful to wife of five decades Camilla.
He was, by his own admission, a man who stockpiled Quaaludes to give to young women with whom he was interested in having sex.
The jury during Cosby's first trial deliberated for 53 hours, but they were unable to come to a unanimous decision on whether or not Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Constand.
Judge Steven O'Neill was then forced to pronounce a mistrial to a shell-shocked court.
Snyder said when Constand was on the stand, he believed her. He also believed the other five women who testified.
Cosby will remain under house arrest at his Philadelphia-area mansion while he awaits sentencing within 75 days of his conviction
But Snyder did say that he doesn't believe 'it really necessarily mattered that these other five women were here. Because he said it himself that he used these drugs on other women'.
Judge O'Neill signed a house arrest order on Friday, clarifying the terms of the disgraced icon's $1million bail.
Cosby will remain under house arrest at his Philadelphia-area mansion while he awaits sentencing within 75 days of his conviction.
The man once beloved as 'America's Dad' faces a sentence of up to 30 years for drugging and molesting Constand.
Constand took to Twitter to thank prosecutors in her first comment on the verdict.
'Truth prevails,' she wrote.
However, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said: 'He maintains his innocence, and he is going to walk around as a man who's innocent because he didn't do anything wrong.
The conviction triggered more fallout for Cosby, whose career and reputation were already wrecked by a barrage of accusations from more than 60 women who said he drugged and molested them over a span of 50 years.
Temple University, the Philadelphia school that counted Cosby as its most famous alum, revoked his honorary degree.
Cosby's spokespeople said they have begun looking toward appealing the ruling.
The comedian's defense team also plans to appeal the verdict and the process could take years and potentially allow Cosby to remain on house arrest.
