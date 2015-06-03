World News

Mother visiting zoo asks chimp for a kiss, but it responds by defecating and presenting its poop 

  • A mother visiting the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas asked a chimpanzee for a kiss
  • Though the chimpanzee was just inches away from the mother through the glass, it ignored her air kisses on Thursday
  • It then defecated and presented a turd to the mother holding her daughter
  • Her daughter screamed: 'Mom it's taking poop out of its butt!'
  • 'I’m trying to get kisses and its picking poop out of its a**' the appalled mom said

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 11:41 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:16 EDT, 30 April 2018

A mother and child sending air kisses to a zoo chimpanzee with hopes of getting one in return, received a smelly surprise instead.

The family was visiting the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas on Thursday, when they headed to the chimpanzee exhibit.

After sending kisses through the glass hoping the chimp would reciprocate, the animal surprised them by defecating and placing its feces before them.

A mother visiting the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas was playing with her daughter and a chimpanzee
She encouraged her daughter to wave at the animal then to send air kisses through the glass
A mother visiting the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas tried to get a kiss from a chimpanzee, but it defecated and presented her with its poo instead 

The hilarious incident was caught on camera and reveals the shocked reaction of the family with the chimpanzee's gesture.  

The video sees the mom hold her young daughter's hand saying: 'Say hi to the monkey!'

She then encourages her daughter to kiss towards the glass, just inches away from the chimpanzee on the other side. 

The chimp, though facing the mother, doesn't make eye contact.

It then reaches behind and brings out its poo, revealing that it just defecated. 

The mother didn't even notice at first when the chimp placed his feces in front of her
A little girl behind the camera shrieked: 'Mom it's taking poop out of its butt!' and zoomed in on the turd 
It then drops it in front of them. 

A girl behind the camera yells: 'Mom it's taking poop out of its butt!' 

The mother then shrieks as her daughter zooms in on the turd

'Ew! It's eating its poop,' the daughter shrieks. 

'So this is what the monkey thinks of us!' the mom says in response. 

'I’m trying to get kisses and its picking poop out of its a**,' she adds.  

