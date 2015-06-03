Pamela Gidley of Twin Peaks fame dies 'peacefully' at age 52

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 03:06 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:05 EDT, 30 April 2018

Actress Pamela Gidley (left, in the 1990s and right) died at her home aged 52

The late Pamela Gidley was once crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in the World in a modelling contest at the age of only 19-years-old before finding fame as an actress.

But suddenly and without warning she left it all behind to care for her sick brother, turning her back on the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

While never revealing exactly why she put her family before her career, the selfless star passed away earlier this month aged only 52, leaving her famous co-stars like Avengers: Infinity War actor Josh Brolin devastated.

Living in complete anonymity in the coastal New Hampshire town of Seabrook, population 8,800, Gidley's death on April 16 has been as mysterious as her flight from fame.

She is best known for starring in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me in 1992 but appeared in a host of movies, including cult science-fiction film Cherry 2000, Dudes, Permanent Record, The Blue Iguana.

Over the course of her 30-year acting career, television roles included appearances on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, MacGyver, The Pretender, Tour of Duty and Angel Street.

The actress (left) was 19 when she won Wilhelmina Modeling Agency's Most Beautiful Girl in the World competition

Gidley is best known for playing Teresa Banks in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me in 1992 (pictured)

Her family announced her death but no cause was given and a spokesperson for the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton, New Hampshire have offered no clues other than to say she 'died peacefully in her home'.

Discovered as a teenage model, Gidley was launched to fame in 1992 in the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me in 1992, directed by auteur David Lynch.

She was already doing a film called The Crew in the Caribbean when she was offered the role.

But Lynch wanted her so much that he guaranteed the other film crew he'd pay for insurance should anything happen to her as well as all the flights between the Bahamas and Seattle every 10 days.

Gidley (pictured in 2001), the star of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, has died at age 52. She's seen here in 2001

'He offered me that role, and so there was a conflict of interest,' Gidley said in a 2016 interview with Twin Peaks fan Brad Dukes.

'David wanted me so much for the character that he guaranteed the other film that he would pay all flights and all insurance'.

'I was literally going from the Bahamas to Seattle, from Seattle to the Bahamas, almost every other 10 days...That to me was like, 'Wow, you want me that bad?' Holy Christ. I can't imagine anyone wanted me that bad.'

She was born in Methuen, Massachusetts on June 11, 1965, the only daughter in a family with three older brothers, but grew up in Salem, New Hampshire.

At the age of just four, she won New England's Little Miss Lovely pageant before modelling for Jordan Marsh two years later.

At 15, she graced the first of her many magazine covers for Seventeen Magazine.

She was 19 when she won Wilhelmina Modeling Agency's Most Beautiful Girl in the World competition on March 12, 1985, in Sydney, Australia.

She then moved to New York to pursue a modelling and acting career

There, she studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting before moving to Los Angeles, where she spent most of her adult life.

The actress is pictured in her debut role alongside Josh Brolin in 1986 movie Thrashin' (left) and the actor's devastated Instagram tribute to her (right)

Her acting debut came playing Chrissy alongside Josh Brolin and future Twin Peaks co-star Sherilynn Fenn in Thrashin' in 1986.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor paid tribute to her in a touching Instagram post, calling her as a 'spitfire and a truly funny person.'

Alongside a throwback snap, he wrote: 'My co-star in 'Thrashin' and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime.

'Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was.

'I remember is being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded.

'These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence.

'She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.'

Gidley appeared as Teri Miller, a forensic anthropologist, in several episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

She played the titular robot in cult science-fiction film Cherry 2000 (pictured) starring Melanie Griffith and David Andrews

From Thrashin' with Josh Brolin to Twin Peaks: A look at Pamela Gidley's career Thrashin' (1986) – Pamela Gidley's acting debut was playing Chrissy in film Thrashin' alongside Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin. MacGyver (1986) – Gidley appeared as Gina in an episode of MacGyver in which MacGyver and four youths are stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. Cherry 2000 (1987) – She played the titular robot in this cult science-fiction film starring Melanie Griffith and David Andrews. Twin Peaks: A Fire Walk with Me (1992) – Gidley played prostitute Teresa in the 1992 prequel to the TV series. The character was murdered at the hands of corrupt attorney Leland Palmer - portrayed by Ray Wise. Bank's corpse was found wrapped in plastic with a letter 'T' under her ring fingernail, leading authorities to believe that her murder and that of the character, Laura Palmer, a year later were connected. Angel Street (1992) – Gidley played a Detective Dorothy Paretsky in the short-lived CBS drama series about two female detectives teaming up on the streets of Chicago in 1992. The Pretender (1996) - Gidley' starred as Brigitte, an operative hired to kill Jarod - the genius impostor able to quickly master the skill necessary to impersonate a member of any profession. Gidley was the first actress to have her character introduced on the Internet via the show's official web site before any episodes aired. Mafia! (1998) - Gidley played femme fatale Pepper Gianini in a film that spoofs Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather series and other mafia movies. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2002) - Gidley appeared as Teri Miller, a forensic anthropologist called by Gil Grissom's team several times to assist with their investigation, in several episodes.

After Thrashin', she went on to star in Cherry 2000 before finding fame with Twin Peaks: A Fire Walk with Me, in which she played prostitute Teresa in a prequel to the TV series.

The character was murdered at the hands of corrupt attorney Leland Palmer - portrayed by Ray Wise.

Bank's corpse was found wrapped in plastic with a letter 'T' under her ring fingernail, leading authorities to believe that her murder and that of the character, Laura Palmer, a year later were connected.

Her last credited role was in Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces in 2014.

She moved to New York to pursue a modelling and acting career before moving to Los Angeles, where she spent most of her adult life. Pictured, Pamela Gidley as Pepper Gianini in Mafia!

Gidley (right) played femme fatale Pepper Gianini in a film that spoofs Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather series and other mafia movies

Her Twin Peaks co-star Sherilynn Fenn paid tribute on Twitter, writing: 'My dear Whammy....there are no words. My heart is broken into pieces.

'You will always be my best friend, soul sister & confident ...... always & forever.'

Wise added: 'Good-bye sweet Pamela! You'll always be in my heart!'

Gidley was married to stuntman James Lew - who has worked on Marvel's Luke Cage and Inception - from 2005 until 2008 and is believed to have quit Hollywood for good in 2012.

She told a fan who interviewed her in the street that year: '[I've got] twenty five years of experience of doing lots of television, lots of movies and writer, director, producer.'

She is survived by her mother Phyllis, brothers Glenn, Daniel and Brian as well as nieces and nephews Adam, Keegan, Erica and Alexis Gidley.