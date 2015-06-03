Roseanne Barr says Trump called to congratulate her on her ratings

By Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:58 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:47 EDT, 30 April 2018

Roseanne Barr spoke about President Trump and her political ambitions during an interview at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City on Sunday.

The star of ABC's 'Roseanne' said she received a phone call from the president last month, after the show's reboot received stellar ratings.

'He said "Congratulations on the ratings". He’s really into ratings like I am,' Barr said.

Roseanne Barr spoke at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City on Sunday (left). During the talk, she said President Trump, right, called to congratulate her last month after her show's reboot received stellar ratings

During their call, Barr, who is Jewish, thanked the president for moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The move was controversial since both Israel and Palestine claim ownership over the city.

'I said, "Mr. President, on behalf of my mother, I want to thank you ... for moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Thank you so much."

'And he said, "Well, you know a lot of presidents have promised it, but I wanted to get it done,"' Barr recalled of her conversation with the president.

Barr went on to say that she thinks recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital to be 'the first step toward peace in the world'.

The cast of the Roseanne reboot is pictured above, with Barr herself seated center

Barr also addressed the fact that her character on her eponymous show is a Trump fan - which she says has nothing to do with her own political leanings.

'I didn’t have Roseanne the character become a Trump supporter because I am,' she said. 'I had her become a Trump supporter because she’s a working class person and it is the working class that elected Donald Trump. So, in being true to that little demographic, I had to do it.

'Besides, I just wanted someone to do it and none of the other actors – they were like, "No way,"' Barr said.

The 65-year-old actress went on to say that she hopes to one day move to Israel, an act Jews call 'making Aliya'.

If she follows through on the dream, she says she may even run for prime minister of the country.

'I want to move to Israel and run for prime minister,' she said. 'I do have that fantasy. If God calls me, I’ll go.'

Barr continued: 'I'm 65 years old and I'm running out of time to do what I always dreamed of doing [which] was to be living there and be able to study the things that excite me. I still have the fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland, so someday I will do it.'

'I want to buy a farm there and maybe bring my family,' she added.