Iran's secret nuclear weapons program revealed by Netanyahu

Israel's prime minister says that his intelligence services have obtained documents proving that Iran has maintained a secret nuclear program in violation of a landmark agreement Tehran reached with the West.

President Donald Trump used the revelations to insist that he's been proved '100 per cent right' about Iran, minutes after Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address on Monday evening during which he presented documents obtained from inside Iran.

'Iran’s leaders repeatedly deny ever pursuing nuclear weapons,' said Netanyahu during a prime-time televised address carried by Israeli networks.

'Tonight I’m here to tell you one thing: Iran lied.'

Iranian state TV said on Monday that Netanyahu's accusations on Tehran's nuclear program was a propaganda.

'His remarks was not new...full of baseless accusations... and propaganda against Iran's nuclear work,' state TV said.

Thousands of pages contained evidence that Tehran had a secret nuclear weapons program while insisting to the world its nuclear ambitions were purely peaceful, Netanyahu said.

While the lion’s share of the briefing focused on what he said was past nuclear work and alleged obfuscation about it by Iran, Netanyahu asserted that such activities had continued after the deal that was meant to curb Iranian capabilities.

The premier accused the Islamic Republic of 'brazenly lying' to the United States and Europe by maintaining nuclear materials in a secret location - a violation of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Israel claims that it obtained the incriminating information within the past 10 days.

After the 2015 nuclear deal was signed, the documents were moved to a 'highly secret' location in Tehran, Netanyahu said.

In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said Israel recently uncovered 55,000 documents and 183 CDs of information from Iran's 'nuclear archives'

Netanyahu points to the above slide which he says proves Iran maintained a secret nuclear weapons program

The Israeli leader said that the 'atomic archive' where Iran kept its files was in the Shorabad District of the capital, Tehran

Netanyahu points to a slide that shows components of an alleged clandestine nuclear weapons program

The Israeli prime minister stands in front of dozens of binders filled with documents as well as hundreds of discs taken from the Iranians

Netanyahu has long argued that the nuclear deal has not prevented Iran from continuing to develop its program of long-range missiles capable of carrying an atomic warhead

Netanyahu used a slide which he says confirmed that the covert program to develop nuclear weapons was authorized by Iran's defense minister in 2003

The Israeli leader says the documents include 'incriminating photos' that prove Iran is lying about its pursuit of a peaceful nuclear program

'These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,' he said.

Netanyahu said Israel recently uncovered 55,000 documents and 183 CDs of information from Iran's 'nuclear archives.'

Speaking in English, perhaps with an international audience in mind, he says the material is filled with incriminating evidence showing the Iranian program, called 'Project Amad,' was to develop a weapon.

While Netanyahu presented the information as new, the details of Project Amad were known to Western governments well before the 2015 nuclear deal, according to The Atlantic.

In 2011, the International Atomic Energy Agency published findings about Project Amad, which was shut down by the Iranians in 2003.

Trump is to decide by May 12 whether to pull out of the international deal with Iran.

Trump said Monday that stunning revelation from Israel about Iran's secret nuclear weapons program shows that he has had Tehran's mullah's pegged.

'What's happening today, and what's happened over the last little while, and what we've learned, has really shown that I've been 100 per cent right,' the president told reporters at the White House.

Netanyahu has led calls for Trump to withdraw from the nuclear deal, which was one of Obama's signature foreign policy achievements.

Netanyahu's speech on the Iran nuclear deal follows the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Israel on Sunday

Netanyahu said that Iran had lied about not pursuing nuclear weapons and had continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons knowledge after signing the JCPOA.

'After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret files,' he said.

'In 2017 Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran.'

Netanyahu said that Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons knowledge for future use.

His speech follows the visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday, during which the pair discussed Iran and the accord.

The Israeli premier has repeatedly called for the accord between world powers and his country's main enemy to either be altered or scrapped.

The JCPOA – known outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as 'The Iran Deal' – called for the U.S. to relax international sanctions and cut loose $150 billion in frozen Iranian funds and assets, in exchange for Tehran's pledge that it would pare back its nuclear weapons ambitions and limit its ability to enrich uranium and other fissile material.

Netanyahu has long criticized the deal and welcomed the Trump administration's pledge to withdraw next month if it is not improved.

He has welcomed a pledge by U.S. President Trump to decide on whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, putting in peril the 2015 nuclear accord, next month.

Making friends: U.S. President Donald Trump and Mr Netanyahu meet in the Oval Office of the White House during the latter's visit to the U.S. last month

Pompeo has warned that the United States will withdraw from the agreement 'if we can't fix it'.

He alleges the agreement does not prevent Iran from eventually obtaining nuclear weapons and says the lifting of sanctions has increased Tehran's ability to finance proxy militants in the Middle East.

Most world powers however say the nuclear deal is working as intended for now and is the best way to keep Iran from acquiring the bomb.

Before Netanyahu's speech, Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said the Israeli leader was 'the boy who can't stop crying wolf [and is] at it again.'

Zarif said on Saturday that demands by Trump to change Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers were unacceptable.

Trump has said that unless European allies fix the 'terrible flaws' in the Iran nuclear deal by May 12, he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief for oil-producing Iran.

Israel is also deeply concerned over Iran's presence in Syria, where it is backing President Bashar al-Assad's

Israeli officials have not commented on Monday's overnight airstrike that killed Iranians inside neighboring Syria, but officials have warned Iran against trying to attack Israeli targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said this morning that an overnight missile attack in the country's northern region has killed 26 pro-government fighters, mostly Iranians.

The negotiators of the Iran deal are seen above in July 2015 in Vienna. From left to right: European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif; the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, Ali Akbar Salehi; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond; and US Secretary of State John Kerry

Then-President Barack Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, deliver remarks after the nuclear deal is reached in 2015. The JCPOA is considered a signature foreign policy achievement for Obama, though signs point to Trump rolling it back

Th Observatory says the attack appears to have been carried out by Israel and targeted an arms depot for surface-to-surface missiles at a base in northern Syria known as Brigade 47.

Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to back President Bashar Assad's forces in the country's seven-year civil war.

Earlier on Monday, Syrian TV reported a 'new aggression,' with missiles targeting military outposts in northern Syria.

The state-run television reported that the missiles targeted military outposts in the Hama and Aleppo countryside.

Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that his country is keen to develop ties with the rest of the world, which is 'not merely' the United States and European countries.

'I don't believe in cutting ties with the world but relying on the outside of the borders is a mistake within a mistake,' Khamenei was quoted as saying.

'We must certainly be wise, smart and resolute in our relations with the world, but we should also know that the world is not merely America and several European countries.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran is keen to develop ties with the rest of the world, which is 'not merely' the United States and European countries

'The world is big and (we) must have relations with different countries,' he added, according to extracts of a speech he gave in Tehran published on his website.

Khamenei is also quoted as blasting the US Treasury Department, denouncing it as an 'economic war chamber against the system of the Islamic republic.'

Since taking office in January 2017, Trump has adopted a tough stance against Iran and repeatedly denounced the landmark nuclear deal which Tehran reached with world powers to curb its nuclear program.

Trump has said the deal - which Iran signed with Britain, France, China, Russia, the United States and Germany - must be 'fixed' by May 12 or Washington will walk away.

During Sunday's speech, Khamenei also accused the United States of waging an 'economic and cultural war' against Iran, according to his website.