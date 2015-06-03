Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

By Mollie Cahillane For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:49 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 16:01 EDT, 30 April 2018

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have debuted a smartwatch that has a built-in projector, turning the wearer's arm or hand into a touchscreen.

The LumiWatch is the first of its kind to use a a fully-functional laser projector and sensor array - and with 40 square centimeters of interactive surface, it's roughly five times larger than a standard smartwatch.

The wearable device supports an Android operating system, and can connect to Bluetooth and WiFi.

The creators posted a video of the smartwatch in action this week, demonstrating the swipe-to-unlock mechanism and the continuous 2D finger-tracking abilities, as shown above

The LumiWatch's creators posted a video of the prototype smartwatch in action this week, demonstrating the swipe-to-unlock mechanism and the continuous 2D finger-tracking abilities.

The video shows the user unlocking the watch, opening apps, even editing photographs right on his arm.

If it eventually retails, the device is expected to cost around $600, cheaper than many current smartwatches on the market.

The 15-lumen projection laser is bright enough so that the screen can be seen outside during the day.

The 15-lumen projection laser is bright enough so that the screen can be seen outside in the sun. It even has a swipe-to-unlock feature to ensure that its user doesn't do anything accidentally

The LumiWatch contains a Qualcomm1.2 Ghz quad-core CPU with Android 5.1, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of memory, and a 740 mAh lithium-ion battery that can last an entire day with occasional use, according to the researchers.

'Compact, worn computers with projected, on-skin touch interfaces have been a long-standing yet elusive goal, largely written off as science fiction,' the researchers wrote.

'Such devices offer the potential to mitigate the significant human input/output bottleneck inherent in worn devices with small screens,' he continued.

'In this work, we present the first, fully-functional and self-contained projection smartwatch implementation, containing the requisite compute, power, projection and touch-sensing capabilities.'