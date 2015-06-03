Seth Rogen FINALLY weighs in on pal James Franco's alleged sexual misconduct

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 21:24 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 00:05 EDT, 1 May 2018

Seth Rogen has opened up about longtime friend James Franco and the allegations made against him in recent months of sexual misconduct.

The 36-year-old actor sat down with Vulture to talk about his new Netflix special Hilarity for Charity as well as his work on The Disaster Artist which Franco directed.

'The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude,' Rogen said.

'All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this.'

The Knocked Up star said the accusations haven't changed his willingness to work with Franco, 40, in the future.

On January 11, the Los Angeles Times revealed that five women had accused the Pineapple Express star of inappropriate behavior on set or during acting classes.

Franco said the allegations were 'not accurate,' but that he supports 'people coming out and being able to have a voice.'

The Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy also made accusations about him on Twitter, which she later deleted, during the Golden Globes Awards in January, where he won Best Actor In A Musical Or Comedy for The Disaster Artist.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to address the claims, Franco said: 'I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her.

'If I have done something wrong, I will fix it - I have to. That's how that works. I don't know what else to do.'

Rogen told Vulture that he is very conscious of being a white man in Hollywood and that the issues of lack of diversity, gender inequality and sexual harassment in the industry have definitely influenced his projects.

'This is not in any way about pandering, but I think Neighbors 2 had an incredibly progressive message. I think Blockers has an incredibly progressive message.

'We hired Kay Cannon to direct it and she did an amazing job,' Rogen said.

'We’re hyperaware of trying to be as representative as possible in the directors and writers and actors we work with. I’m sure we could definitely be doing more to be ahead of the curve in that way, but, again, I couldn’t be more aware that my perspective is not one people are clamoring for.'

Rogen and Franco are longtime pals and have starred in several movies and shows together including Freaks and Geeks, Pineapple Express, This Is The End and The Interview.