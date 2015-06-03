World News

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

by 01/05/2018 00:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:20 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 00:04 EDT, 1 May 2018

On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian West unfollowed her 'heartbroken' younger sister Khloé Kardashian's philandering partner Tristan Thompson, who then returned the favor.

The Canadian 27-year-old still follows the rest of his 33-year-old babymama's family while Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner still follow him - according to ELLE.

Kim's social media slight against the Cleveland Cavaliers center happened just as her Ellen DeGeneres Show interview discussing the 'f***ed up' cheating scandal aired.

He returned the favor: On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian West (M) unfollowed her 'heartbroken' younger sister Khloé Kardashian's (R) philandering partner Tristan Thompson (L)
'I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her [18-day-old daughter True] and figure that out,' the 37-year-old mother-of-three said on the daytime talk show.

'She's still [in Ohio], yeah, she's still there, and she wanted to have some alone time with the baby and you know, figure out what her next steps are. I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two, all happening at the same time and I think she just needs some [space].

'She's an amazing mom already in the few days that she's been a mom. She's the best mom.'

The KKW Beauty CEO explained that the Good American co-owner has a tendency to hide out and be secretive when it comes to 'tough' matters of the heart, like with her first husband Lamar Odom.

First of her family to unfollow: The Canadian 27-year-old still follows the rest of his 33-year-old babymama's family while Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner still follow him
'It's so f***ed up': Kim's social media slight against the Cleveland Cavaliers center happened just as her Ellen DeGeneres Show interview discussing the cheating scandal aired
The 37-year-old mother-of-three said: 'I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her [18-day-old daughter True] and figure that out. She's still [in Ohio] and she wanted to have some alone time with the baby and you know, figure out what her next steps are. I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two'
'She's always kept that from us and kind of dealt with it until it became public,' Kim said.

'You know, [the cheating and drug allegations] stuff with Lamar, things I guess were happening for a year, and we didn't know about it. And we always think we're so close but she does such a good job at keeping that so private. 

'So because this is not so private, I think she's just like, "I need a minute to myself." So she's going to get through it.'

For her Ellen appearance - technically taped April 21 - Kardashian repped her third husband Kanye West's designs in a $535 Yeezy stretch pencil skirt and $546 Yeezy season six PVC mules.

'She's going to get through it': The KKW Beauty CEO explained that the Good American co-owner has a tendency to hide out and be secretive when it comes to 'tough' matters of the heart, like with her first husband Lamar Odom
Taped April 21: For her Ellen appearance, Kardashian repped her third husband Kanye West's designs in a $535 Yeezy stretch pencil skirt and $546 Yeezy season six PVC mules
'Narcotic elixir': The Glam Masters producer was there to promote her new fragrance, KKW Body, which hit shelves on Monday
The Glam Masters producer was there to promote her new fragrance, KKW Body, which hit shelves on Monday.

Meanwhile, Khloé gushed, 'I still can't believe I'm a mommy,' to her 26.3M Twitter followers on Monday.

The 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres June 3 as part of the family's massive $100M deal with the E! Network through 2020 - according to Variety.

I still can't believe I'm a mommy!' Meanwhile, Khloé gushed about first-time motherhood to her 26.3M Twitter followers on Monday
Drama queens: The 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres June 3 as part of the family's massive $100M deal with the E! Network through 2020
