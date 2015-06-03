Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:20 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 00:04 EDT, 1 May 2018

On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian West unfollowed her 'heartbroken' younger sister Khloé Kardashian's philandering partner Tristan Thompson, who then returned the favor.

The Canadian 27-year-old still follows the rest of his 33-year-old babymama's family while Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner still follow him - according to ELLE.

Kim's social media slight against the Cleveland Cavaliers center happened just as her Ellen DeGeneres Show interview discussing the 'f***ed up' cheating scandal aired.

He returned the favor:

'I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her [18-day-old daughter True] and figure that out,' the 37-year-old mother-of-three said on the daytime talk show.

'She's still [in Ohio], yeah, she's still there, and she wanted to have some alone time with the baby and you know, figure out what her next steps are. I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two, all happening at the same time and I think she just needs some [space].

'She's an amazing mom already in the few days that she's been a mom. She's the best mom.'

The KKW Beauty CEO explained that the Good American co-owner has a tendency to hide out and be secretive when it comes to 'tough' matters of the heart, like with her first husband Lamar Odom.

First of her family to unfollow:

'It's so f***ed up':

The 37-year-old mother-of-three said: 'I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her [18-day-old daughter True] and figure that out. She's still [in Ohio] and she wanted to have some alone time with the baby and you know, figure out what her next steps are. I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two'

'She's always kept that from us and kind of dealt with it until it became public,' Kim said.

'You know, [the cheating and drug allegations] stuff with Lamar, things I guess were happening for a year, and we didn't know about it. And we always think we're so close but she does such a good job at keeping that so private.

'So because this is not so private, I think she's just like, "I need a minute to myself." So she's going to get through it.'

For her Ellen appearance - technically taped April 21 - Kardashian repped her third husband Kanye West's designs in a $535 Yeezy stretch pencil skirt and $546 Yeezy season six PVC mules.

'She's going to get through it':

Taped April 21:

'Narcotic elixir':

The Glam Masters producer was there to promote her new fragrance, KKW Body, which hit shelves on Monday.

Meanwhile, Khloé gushed, 'I still can't believe I'm a mommy,' to her 26.3M Twitter followers on Monday.

The 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres June 3 as part of the family's massive $100M deal with the E! Network through 2020 - according to Variety.

I still can't believe I'm a mommy!'