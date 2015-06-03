Construction workers gaze over NYC as they work on what will be the city's tallest observation deck 

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 20:25 EDT, 30 April 2018

These photos show what it will like to stand on the tallest outdoor observation deck in not only New York City, but the entire Western Hemisphere.

The New York City skyline is getting a new addition in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, in the west side of Manhattan, and construction has begun on the incredibly high observation deck it will feature.

The 1,100-foot-tall deck will be the fifth tallest in the world and located overlooking the iconic Hudson River.

Since it will extend 65 feet away from the building, it will include a window on the floor that will allow visitors to look down on the NYC skyline, as the vertigo-inducing photos obtained by 6sqft show.

The jaw-dropping photos also show how safety measures have changed since the iconic image of 11 men having lunch 850 feet from the ground on a steel beam was taken in 1932 as Rockefeller Center was being built.

Spectacular: Vertigo-inducing photos shows construction workers as they began assembling the observation deck

Look at that! The super-high deck will be in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, in the west side of Manhattan

The deck will be made up of 15 pieces of steel and glass that each weigh from 35,000 to 102,000 pounds and were assembled in Italy and brought to the city on a ferry.

The sections will be organized to look like a 'jigsaw puzzle in the sky' and will weigh 756,000 pounds total.

Visitors will be kept safe by a nine-foot wall that will surround the entire 7,500-square-foot deck.

The 90-floor building, which will be at 30 Hudson Yards, was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.

When it's finished next year, it will be the second-tallest office building in the city behind One World Trade.

It will include offices, a restaurant, a bar, an event space, lots of shops, and tenants such as DNB Bank, Time Warner Inc., and Wells Fargo.

The Hudson Yards neighborhood is the largest real-estate development in American history, spanning around 28 acres and costing an estimated $25billion, according to Business Insider.

Construction began in 2012 and is expected to be completed in 2024.

